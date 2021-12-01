The Best Stocking Stuffers for Holiday 2021

Looking for some simple stocking stuffers for the holidays this year? Tech or not, these products are great additions to your seasonal shopping list. From LEGO cars and cameras to Bluetooth speakers and smartwatches, here are the best stocking stuffers for 2021.

But if you’re really on a time crunch, then don’t worry—we also have some great last-minute digital tech gifts you can give just about anyone as a stand-in. They don’t require any shipping, and you won’t have to worry about them being back-ordered or otherwise delayed. Now onto the stocking stuffers!

Happy Holidays! This article is part of our Holiday 2021 Gift Guide where you can find the best-of-the-best recommendations from Review Geek, LifeSavvy, and How-To Geek to help you pick the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

Wireless Audio: Skullcandy Dime

Pros ✓ Solid audio

Solid audio ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ True wireless earbuds Cons ✗ Can get uncomfortable after long periods of use

True wireless earbuds are often pretty expensive, but the Skullcandy Dimes buck that trend without becoming cheap garbage. Naturally, the build and audio quality here is lower than more expensive options, but it still has a water-resistant design, 12 hours of total battery life, and audio quality that’s good enough for listening on the go. We were very impressed by the Dime’s considering the low price, which should be true for anyone you buy them for.

Wireless Audio Skullcandy Dime Budget-tier true wireless earbuds that punch above their weight class.

A Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Tribit XSound Surf

Pros ✓ Compact

Compact ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Waterproof Cons ✗ Audio quality isn't mindblowing

Whether it’s for the shower or the pool, the Tribit XSound Surf‘s waterproof design brings good audio in a small and affordable package. The compact design makes it easy to throw in your bag, and its on-device controls allow you to manage things poolside without getting your phone wet. For listening to music on the go, it’s a great option if the person you’re shopping for doesn’t necessarily care about having the best quality possible.

A Portable Bluetooth Speaker Tribit XSound Surf A solid speaker that's compact and waterproof.

Better Grip: PopSockets PopGrip

Pros ✓ An alternative way to hold your phone

An alternative way to hold your phone ✓ Tons of styles Cons ✗ Requires removal for wireless charging

We hold our phones a lot in a day, and it gets tiring having your hands in the same position for hours on end. A PopSockets PopGrip aims to amend this by giving your hand something better to hold onto while keeping the phone secure. The tops are simple to swap out for different styles, installation is effortless, and you can cleanly remove it for wireless charging. PopSockets have taken the world by storm over the years, and if there’s someone you know who still hasn’t tried it out, now’s the time.

Better Grip PopSockets PopGrip Give the gift of better grip with a customizable PopSocket.

Droid Pet: Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2

Pros ✓ Fun distraction

Fun distraction ✓ Great for younger fans Cons ✗ Basic games

Merging two iconic franchises, the Star Wars Tamagotchi lets you take care of your own R2-D2. The controls are simple but allow for seven mini-games to be played, along with keeping your droid maintained through cleaning and charging. It’s a charming companion for younger fans and a nostalgic reminder for older ones—a win on both fronts.

Droid Pet Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 Two iconic franchises merged into one.

Keep Everything Charged: Anker PowerCore Slim

Pros ✓ Lots of power

Lots of power ✓ Slim

Slim ✓ Durable Cons ✗ Only one USB-A port

This mighty power bank from Anker stores 10,000mAh of energy, so it’s got plenty of power to charge your smartphone, tablet, or even Nintendo Switch. It’s slim, fast, and has three ports for plugging stuff in: microUSB, USB-A, and USB-C. On top of all of that, the external case is durable and smooth, so it’s safe to take on trips as well. It has a fireproof casing and Advanced Temperature Controls for safety.

Keep Everything Charged Anker PowerCore Slim A slim powerbank with plenty of energy.

Never Lose it: Tile Mate

Pros ✓ Compact

Compact ✓ Harder to lose stuff Cons ✗ Requires Bluetooth nearby to work

There are few things more harrowing than losing your wallet or phone, but a Tile tracker can help appease those fears a little bit. The trackers can be put in a bag, attached to keys, or you can pick up the Slim model that’s designed to be put in a wallet. Everything’s tracked through Bluetooth, and any time another Tile user passes by the tracker, it will update the location. Using that and the Tile app, finding your lost items will be easier than ever.

Never Lose it Tile Mate This Bluetooth tracker makes losing what's important to you a little less scary.

For Mobile Photographers: Ailun Photo Lens Kit

Pros ✓ More options for mobile photography

More options for mobile photography ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Easy to use Cons ✗ There are better, more premium options available.

It’s incredible how good phone cameras have gotten, but clip-on lenses can make them even better. This set from Ailun includes a macro lens, fisheye lens, and wide lens—all of which expand mobile photography in their own way. Anyone interested in mobile photography is sure to love these, and they’re fun novelties to have around in general.

For Mobile Photographers Ailun Photo Lens A set of three lenses to expand mobile photography.

Boredom Busting: Fidget Cube

Pros ✓ Tons of activities to play with

Tons of activities to play with ✓ Small Cons ✗ Build quality is so-so

Whether it’s for stress, twitchy hands, or pure boredom, there’s nothing better than a fidget toy, and there’s no fidget toy more versatile than a fidget cube. Each side has a different mechanism to mess around with, from rolling balls to clicky buttons. It’s small enough to sneak in a pocket without anyone noticing while offering plenty of options for fidgeters.

Boredom Busting Fidget Cube Each side brings something new to play with.

Mobile Storage: SanDisk 128GB Cruzer Flash Drive

Pros ✓ Multiple storage capacities available

Multiple storage capacities available ✓ Small

Small ✓ Portable Cons ✗ Takes time for files to transfer

Cloud storage is nice, but a flash drive is still a handy thing to keep in a bag. This 128GB drive from SanDisk may be simple, but it allows for quick and easy access to whatever files you need taken on the go. There are also models available at sizes ranging from 16GB to 256GB, depending on your budget.

Mobile Storage SanDisk 128GB Cruzer Take your files on the go in this compact and convenient package.

Classic: UNO Card Game

Pros ✓ A fun game for everyone

A fun game for everyone ✓ Travel-friendly case Cons ✗ Normal pasteboard cards

UNO is a quick, easy-to-understand card game all about getting your deck down to a single card. With its travel-friendly tin case (instead of the original paper case), this version will stick around a lot longer as well, making it a great gift that the whole family can enjoy for years to come.

Classic UNO Card Game The classic game in a more durable package.

Start Your Engines: LEGO Speed Champions Chevrolet Corvette

Pros ✓ Compact, yet accurate models

Compact, yet accurate models ✓ Two minifigs

Two minifigs ✓ Affordable Cons ✗ Takes time to build

LEGO manages to pack in an impressive level of detail into its Speed Champions line, and this car two-pack is no different. Both models do a commendable job recapturing the style of a real Chevy Corvette to please collectors while also including functional wheels and minifigs for younger builders to admire. It’s a great, compact set that won’t cost an arm and a leg—perfect for LEGO fans both young and old.

Start Your Engines LEGO Speed Champions Chevrolet Corvette Two models that blend accuracy and fun together expertly.

Turn it Up: Apple AirPods Pro

Pros ✓ Great audio

Great audio ✓ Active Noise Cancelling

Active Noise Cancelling ✓ Water-resistant Cons ✗ Expensive

If you want to get fancy and spend a little more on your stocking stuffers, the new AirPods Pro brings plenty of features in a pair of sleek true wireless earbuds. They’re water-resistant, include Active Noise Cancellation for blocking out unwanted background noise, and sound great no matter what you’re listening to. Easily one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market, especially for Apple fans (although they work on Android as well).

Turn it Up Apple AirPods Pro Apple's high-end true wireless earbuds with plenty of features to justify the high price.

Point and Shoot: Kodak FZ53-BL

Pros ✓ Compact

Compact ✓ Decent quality

Decent quality ✓ Beginner-friendly Cons ✗ Not good for advanced photos

Lugging around a massive camera isn’t always viable. So, getting a compact point-and-shoot camera like this one from Kodak is an excellent idea for the photographers in your life. It barely takes up any space and can still deliver solid video and audio quality. It’s nothing insane, but it’s a great option for taking simple pictures on vacation or for those looking to get into photography.

Point and Shoot Kodak FZ53-BL A simple camera for basic photography or beginners.

Track it all: Apple Watch SE

Pros ✓ Health tracking (including sleep)

Health tracking (including sleep) ✓ Receives notifications

Receives notifications ✓ Able to reply to messages Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Not great for non-Apple users

A smartwatch is the ultimate companion to a smartphone, and for iOS users, there’s no better option than the Apple Watch. It tracks physical activity, sleep, and heart rate while also being a convenient hub to view notifications without breaking out your phone. You can even reply to messages straight from the watch with speech-to-text. It’s an all-encompassing smartwatch that fits excellently into Apple’s ecosystem.

Track it all Apple Watch SE The ultimate companion to an iPhone with fitness tracking, notifications, and more.

Track it All … without Apple: Samsung Galaxy Watch

Pros ✓ Ideal for Android users

Ideal for Android users ✓ Health tracking (including sleep)

Health tracking (including sleep) ✓ Receives notifications and you can reply to messages Cons ✗ Pricey

If the person you’re shopping for has an Android smartphone (and not one from Apple), then Samsung’s Galaxy Watch is the better pick. It offers many of the same features as the Apple Watch—fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and heart rate data—but is better suited for non-Apple devices. Android users will get a lot of use out of this, mainly thanks to the many Google services the watch sports right out of the box. You can also receive notifications and reply to messages directly on the Galaxy Watch, so you’re not missing out on anything significant here compared to the Apple Watch.

Track it All... Without Apple Samsung Galaxy Watch Ideal for Android devices, this smartwatch has everything you expect but with a Samsung edge.

More Control: Roku Voice Remote

Pros ✓ Adds voice commands to your Roku

Adds voice commands to your Roku ✓ Affordable Cons ✗ No other advantages over a normal remote

Roku’s are a great and easy way to upgrade your current Roku setup to be a little bit smarter. But if you want to go further, Roku’s Voice Remote introduces voice commands into the mix. Simply push the microphone button, and you can command Roku to do whatever you want without navigating a ton of menus. An extremely useful upgrade for any frequent Roku user.