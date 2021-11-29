The Best Tech Deals of Cyber Monday 2021

Black Friday may be over, but you have one last chance to stock up on discounted laptops, headphones, streaming sticks, and more before Christmas. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals of 2021—don’t miss out; these deals won’t last for long!
Smartphones, Tablets, Smart Watches
Maybe you went a little crazy this Thanksgiving and cracked your phone’s screen. Or maybe you just realized how much your aunt wants a Kindle Paperwhite. Either way, these are the deals for you!
- Google Pixel 5a with 5G: $400 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: $950 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: $850 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for as low as $324 with Enhanced Trade-In
- Up to 45% off Motorola Devices
- Apple 12.9″ iPad Pro M1 Chip: $1,099 ($100 off)
- All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB): $105 ($35 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: $500 ($150 off)
- Up to 50% off Amazon Fire Tablets
- Apple Watch SE: $240 ($40 off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4: $189 ($160 off)
- Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker: $130 ($50 off)
If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, I really suggest looking at that Pixel 5a deal. The Pixel 5a is one of our favorite “budget” devices, and Google will give you an extra discount if you trade in a device with your purchase.
Laptops and Desktops
Need a new computer? Retailers are running killer sales on some of the most popular Windows PCs, MacBooks, and Chromebooks. Check it out!
- MacBook Air M1: $900 ($100 off)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (4K HDR, Core i7): $1,350 ($400 off)
- Dell XPS 13 (11th Gen Intel Core): $1,230 ($400 off)
- Dell XPS 15 (11th Gen Intel Core): $2,200 ($395 off)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: $160 ($160 off)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $165 ($65 off)
- Dell OptiPlex 3080 Business Desktop Computer: $800 ($50 off)
Is someone in your life asking for a MacBook? The new M1 MacBook Air is $100 off today, with its powerful processor, it’ll run like a speed demon for years to come. It’s one of the best laptops for students, creatives, and professionals.
Smart Home Products
Believe it or not, but smart home devices make some of the best gifts. Even if a friend or family member seems to own every smart home device under the sun, they can always add a smart speaker or smart bulb to their home. And because some of these devices are on sale for $20, they make pretty cheap gifts!
- Google Nest Mini: $25 ($25 off)
- Google Nest Audio: $60 ($40 off)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen: $20 ($20 off)
- Echo Dot 4th Gen: $30 ($20 off)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $90 ($40 off)
- Facebook Portal Go: $150 ($50 off)
- Amazon eero 6 Router: $77 ($63 off)
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robotic Vacuum: $138 ($92 off)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $175 ($125 off)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs (3-Pack): $100 ($35 off)
If you’re hoping to set someone up with their first smart home device, I suggest grabbing the Google Nest Mini or Echo Dot. Both devices are extremely affordable but can stream music, control smart home devices, or set reminders at the sound of your voice.
Smart TVs and Streaming Sticks
Even the best smart TV eventually need a streaming stick, so naturally, they make amazing gifts! Here are the best streaming stick and smart TV deals this Cyber Monday.
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $30 ($21 off)
- Roku Streambar Streaming Stick + Soundbar: $80 ($50 off)
- Chromecast with Google TV: $40 ($10 off)
- NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV 4K HDR: $130 ($21 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 ($20 off)
- VIZIO 55″ Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV: $1,000 ($300 off)
If you’re new to the world of streaming, I suggest buying the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It costs just $30 during today’s Cyber Monday sale but works with all of your favorite services and includes over 200 free live TV channels.
Bluetooth Headphones and Earbuds
You can’t go wrong with a new pair of wireless headphones or earbuds—especially a pair with noise-cancellation technology. Here are the best Bluetooth headphone and earbud deals this Cyber Monday, including a hefty discount on Apple’s AirPods.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $115 ($44 off)
- Beats Studio Buds: $100 ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite 85t: $150 ($80 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $100 ($70 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $248 ($32 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $180 ($120 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $248 ($102 off)
Shopping for a music fan? The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones feature cutting-edge noise cancelling tech, incredible sound quality, a 30-hour battery life, and a comfy design that’s perfect for long listening sessions.
