The Best Tech Deals of Cyber Monday 2021

Black Friday may be over, but you have one last chance to stock up on discounted laptops, headphones, streaming sticks, and more before Christmas. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals of 2021—don’t miss out; these deals won’t last for long!

If you want to be first in line for any future deals, be sure to subscribe to our free newsletter!

Happy Holidays! This article is part of our Happy Holidays! This article is part of our Holiday 2021 Gift Guide where you can find the best-of-the-best recommendations from Review Geek, LifeSavvy, and How-To Geek to help you pick the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

Smartphones, Tablets, Smart Watches

Maybe you went a little crazy this Thanksgiving and cracked your phone’s screen. Or maybe you just realized how much your aunt wants a Kindle Paperwhite. Either way, these are the deals for you!

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, I really suggest looking at that Pixel 5a deal. The Pixel 5a is one of our favorite “budget” devices, and Google will give you an extra discount if you trade in a device with your purchase.

Laptops and Desktops

Need a new computer? Retailers are running killer sales on some of the most popular Windows PCs, MacBooks, and Chromebooks. Check it out!

Is someone in your life asking for a MacBook? The new M1 MacBook Air is $100 off today, with its powerful processor, it’ll run like a speed demon for years to come. It’s one of the best laptops for students, creatives, and professionals.

Smart Home Products

Believe it or not, but smart home devices make some of the best gifts. Even if a friend or family member seems to own every smart home device under the sun, they can always add a smart speaker or smart bulb to their home. And because some of these devices are on sale for $20, they make pretty cheap gifts!

If you’re hoping to set someone up with their first smart home device, I suggest grabbing the Google Nest Mini or Echo Dot. Both devices are extremely affordable but can stream music, control smart home devices, or set reminders at the sound of your voice.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Give the gift of Alexa with a $20 Echo Dot smart speaker. The voice-controlled Echo Dot can stream music, control smart home devices, answer questions, set alarms or reminders, and do so much more. It's a killer gift for the price, and you can never have too many of them!

Smart TVs and Streaming Sticks

Even the best smart TV eventually need a streaming stick, so naturally, they make amazing gifts! Here are the best streaming stick and smart TV deals this Cyber Monday.

If you’re new to the world of streaming, I suggest buying the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It costs just $30 during today’s Cyber Monday sale but works with all of your favorite services and includes over 200 free live TV channels.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and TV Controls The Roku Streaming Stick 4K can access all of your favorite services and comes with over 200 free live TV channels. Get it now for just $30.

Bluetooth Headphones and Earbuds

You can’t go wrong with a new pair of wireless headphones or earbuds—especially a pair with noise-cancellation technology. Here are the best Bluetooth headphone and earbud deals this Cyber Monday, including a hefty discount on Apple’s AirPods.

Shopping for a music fan? The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones feature cutting-edge noise cancelling tech, incredible sound quality, a 30-hour battery life, and a comfy design that’s perfect for long listening sessions.