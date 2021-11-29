The Latest LEGO Architecture Set Transports You to Singapore’s Landmarks

After taking a little break, LEGO is back with another epic Architecture series. This week the LEGO Architecture Singapore set made its debut, coming in with 827 pieces that will bring the Singapore skyline and famous landmarks to you.

Unique architecture and landmarks are a draw for cities around the globe, and LEGO set out to capture many of these iconic cities with its Architecture Skyline series. The latest Singapore release comes out on January 1st, 2022, and features some of Singapore’s top landmarks. Build and recreate the Marina Bay Sands, One Raffles Place, Lau Pa Sat Market, and the popular Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay.

The LEGO Architecture builds are designed for adults but do come with easy-to-follow instructions, even for beginners. And again, it only has 827 pieces, so it’s not too challenging to finish and lets you travel without leaving your house. So whether you’ve always wanted to visit Singapore or want to relive a past vacation, this is the perfect LEGO set to buy.

It’s worth noting that while some of the Architecture sets can be rather large, the Singapore collection only measures 11-inches tall, so it should fit in most areas of your home. LEGO will release this set on the first day of 2022, and it’ll only be $59.99, so grab yours from our link below. Then, check out these other great LEGO sets for any office or room.