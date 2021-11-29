Heads Up: DJI’s Drone App Doesn’t Work on Pixel 6

DJI is one of the biggest names in consumer drones and action cameras, but for whatever reason, the company can’t get its apps to work on the new Google Pixel 6. It’s a puzzling situation that’s left Pixel 6 owners unable to use their drones, and it highlights DJI’s bizarre method for distributing apps.

Here’s the problem—current versions of the DJI Fly and DJI Mimo apps don’t show a live video feed on Pixel 6 devices. App controls still work, but unless you like flying blind, this issue makes DJI’s drones practically useless to any Pixel 6 owner.

Four weeks ago, a moderator on DJI’s forum confirmed that the company is working to resolve this problem. But that was four weeks ago. The company has not updated customers on its progress and suggests using “another compatible mobile device” with DJI products if you own a Pixel 6.

Having confirmed with our designated teams, the surging incompatibility issues of Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro have been noticed. We will pay attention to it and strive to resolve it as soon as possible. Please wait patiently and thanks for your understanding. If it bothers you a lot, we would recommend you borrow or use another compatible mobile device.

It’s a frustrating situation. App incompatibilities with the Pixel 6 are understandable, given that it’s the first and only device to run on Google’s custom Tensor processor. But the Pixel 6 is one of the biggest flagship phones of the year. Leaving it unsupported for over a month hurts customers and the DJI brand.

Not to mention, all of these problems with the Pixel 6 come at a time when DJI customers are very confused about DJI’s apps. The company stopped updating its apps in the Play Store about a year ago, and if customers want the latest versions of these apps, they have to visit the DJI website. (DJI never explained why it made this change, which could have something to do with government sanctions or Play Store policy.)

We hope that DJI can sort this problem out before Christmas, when people may receive drones or Pixel 6 devices as gifts. But at the time of writing, the company hasn’t updated customers on its progress.