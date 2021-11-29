The Best Android Apps of 2021, According to Google

We’re at the final stretch of 2021, and while you look back at your Spotify Wrapped, Google is reflecting on its favorite Android apps and games. The company also pulled together a list of Android users’ favorite apps, and the results may surprise you.

Google’s Favorite Apps of 2021

Google highlighted tons of apps and games for its “Best of 2021” recap, including some smaller apps and hidden gems. And funny enough, the company designated Balance, a relatively unknown meditation tool, as its number one Android app of 2021. The Play Store team also named Pokemon Go its favorite game of the year despite fierce competition from small indie titles.

Best App : Balance

: Balance Best Game: Pokemon Unite

Of course, Google has several other “best” categories this year. It named Empathy one of the “Best Apps for Good” and pointed to Moonbeam, a podcast discovery app, as one of its “Best Hidden Gems.” Indie games like Donut Country also got a shoutout, as did My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge, a title voted “Best for Tablets.”

You can find the full list of Google’s favorite apps and games on the company’s Best of 2021 page. Google is also hosting a Best of 2021 category on the Play Store so you can quickly install winning apps and games.

Android Users’ Choice 2021

I never expected to say this, but Android users (in the United States, at least) voted Paramount+ as the best app of 2021. We at Review Geek found that Paramount+ kind of sucks, so maybe we’re just out of touch. (If you’re a strong Paramount+ believer, feel free to tell us why on Twitter.)

Android users also voted Garena Free Fire MAX as the best Android game of the year. At least this one makes a bit more sense—Garena Free Fire MAX has over three million downloads on the Play Store, and it offers a gaming experience that’s similar to Fortnite. (But unlike Fortnite, Garena Free Fire MAX is actually available on the Play Store.)

Google’s best User Choice apps vary by region. If you live outside the United States, be sure to check the Google Play Store for the User Choice winners in your area.