You Have One Day Left to Get the Nest Hub for 50% Off

If you missed some of the many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals over the weekend but still want a Google Nest Hub, we have good news. It looks like Google is still pushing its 50% off sale until the end of today, November 30th.

Many Android users see the deal on their phones, too, with the Google Assistant promoting Google’s 50% off sale, which delivers the Nest Hub for only $49.99. When you fire up the Google Assistant on select Android phones, there’s a pop-up at the top showing off the deal. And while this is technically an unwanted ad, it does offer users a nice discount.

For better or worse, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Google use the Assistant to push ads and deals on users. For example, earlier this year, it gave us a Google Home Mini for just $10.

The deal isn’t limited to those seeing it on the Google Assistant either, as it’s readily available for $49 on the Google Store. However, you likely have less than a day to decide if you want to buy one, as the original Black Friday “limited-time sale” ends at midnight tonight.

This is Google’s latest 2nd generation Nest Hub that regularly retails for $100, making this a pretty solid discount for those looking to add one to their home. So, don’t delay and grab yours from the link below.