Pixel 6 Owners Can’t Get ‘Rocket League Sideswipe’ to Work on Their Phone

After a long wait, Rocket League Sideswipe is now available on Android and iOS. But if you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you may need to dip into your soul and find a bit more patience. We discovered that Rocket League Sideswipe isn’t working properly on Pixel 6 devices, and its developer is yet to acknowledge the problem.

Here at Review Geek, we’re always looking for a good distraction to keep us away from work. Rocket League Sideswipe seemed like the perfect way to procrastinate, but we found that the game constantly crashes on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets. (Other Android 12 devices have no trouble playing the game.)

Problem on pixel 6 pic.twitter.com/ZrYUInh6XI — [Σ] pvntellus (@pvntellus) November 30, 2021

A cursory Twitter search shows that we’re not alone—Rocket League Sideswipe rarely finishes loading on Pixel 6 devices. And even if it gets past the title screen, it crashes before you can really start playing.

If this story feels familiar, it’s because a ton of app developers (such as DJI) are having trouble with the Pixel 6. The phone’s custom Tensor processor could be to blame, as it’s unique to the Pixel 6 and has a somewhat unorthodox design.

Again, Psyonix Studios hasn’t acknowledged this issue. We don’t know when it will be fixed, and we’re not 100% sure if it affects all Pixel 6 devices. If you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, I suggest downloading Rocket League Sideswipe just to see if it crashes or not.