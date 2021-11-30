X
Pixel 6 Owners Can’t Get ‘Rocket League Sideswipe’ to Work on Their Phone

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Writer

Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The banner for Rocket League Sideswipe
Psyonix Studios

After a long wait, Rocket League Sideswipe is now available on Android and iOS. But if you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you may need to dip into your soul and find a bit more patience. We discovered that Rocket League Sideswipe isn’t working properly on Pixel 6 devices, and its developer is yet to acknowledge the problem.

Here at Review Geek, we’re always looking for a good distraction to keep us away from work. Rocket League Sideswipe seemed like the perfect way to procrastinate, but we found that the game constantly crashes on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets. (Other Android 12 devices have no trouble playing the game.)

A cursory Twitter search shows that we’re not alone—Rocket League Sideswipe rarely finishes loading on Pixel 6 devices. And even if it gets past the title screen, it crashes before you can really start playing.

If this story feels familiar, it’s because a ton of app developers (such as DJI) are having trouble with the Pixel 6. The phone’s custom Tensor processor could be to blame, as it’s unique to the Pixel 6 and has a somewhat unorthodox design.

Again, Psyonix Studios hasn’t acknowledged this issue. We don’t know when it will be fixed, and we’re not 100% sure if it affects all Pixel 6 devices. If you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, I suggest downloading Rocket League Sideswipe just to see if it crashes or not.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

