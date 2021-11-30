Roku Users Get ‘Die Hard’ and Other Great “Made for Christmas” Movies for Free

Some people will spend tons of money renting Christmas movies on Amazon this year, but you’ll have the pleasure of watching these movies for free. That’s because The Roku Channel just added over thirty Christmas movies to its free, on-demand catalog. And yes, they’re actually good movies!
You can watch these free Christmas movies, including Die Hard and Edward Scissorhands, by opening The Roku Channel app on your Roku streaming stick (or in your browser). And for some extra holiday cheer, Roku has added over 15 live TV channels to its roster, many of which are totally Christmas-themed.
Here’s the full list of new movies streaming free on The Roku Channel:
New Action Movies
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard with a Vengeance
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Shaft
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
New Drama Movies
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Edward Scissorhands
- Gattaca
- My Son
- The Forgettable Life of Liam White
- Unforgiven
New Romance Movies
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Chocolat
- Serendipity
- The Wedding Planner
New Comedy Movies
- Bringing Down the House
- Grumpier Old Men
- Grumpy Old Men
- Jingle All the Way
- Popper’s Penguins
- Pineapple Express
- Secondhand Lions
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2
- Stuart Little
New Thriller Movies
- The Haunting
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- A Time to Kill
New Animated Movies
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs
- Rio 2
- Rise of the Guardians
Many of these movies will disappear from The Roku Channel after Christmas, so be sure to watch them while they’re here!
Source: Roku