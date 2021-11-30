Roku Users Get ‘Die Hard’ and Other Great “Made for Christmas” Movies for Free

Some people will spend tons of money renting Christmas movies on Amazon this year, but you’ll have the pleasure of watching these movies for free. That’s because The Roku Channel just added over thirty Christmas movies to its free, on-demand catalog. And yes, they’re actually good movies!

You can watch these free Christmas movies, including Die Hard and Edward Scissorhands, by opening The Roku Channel app on your Roku streaming stick (or in your browser). And for some extra holiday cheer, Roku has added over 15 live TV channels to its roster, many of which are totally Christmas-themed.

Here’s the full list of new movies streaming free on The Roku Channel:

New Action Movies

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Live Free or Die Hard

Shaft

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

New Drama Movies

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Edward Scissorhands

Gattaca

My Son

The Forgettable Life of Liam White

Unforgiven

New Romance Movies

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Chocolat

Serendipity

The Wedding Planner

New Comedy Movies

Bringing Down the House

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Jingle All the Way

Popper’s Penguins

Pineapple Express

Secondhand Lions

Sister Act

Sister Act 2

Stuart Little

New Thriller Movies

The Haunting

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

A Time to Kill

New Animated Movies

How to Train Your Dragon

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs

Rio 2

Rise of the Guardians

Many of these movies will disappear from The Roku Channel after Christmas, so be sure to watch them while they’re here!

