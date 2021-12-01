Charge Your Laptop at Top Speed with Satechi’s Discounted USB-C Power Bricks

Did you know that the power supplies included with laptops like the MacBook Air don’t actually support their device’s top charging speed? If you want to charge your devices as fast as possible, you’ll need a powerful third-party charging brick. Thankfully, Satechi is offering all of its chargers for 20% off with coupon code CHARGERS20.

Satechi is best known for its Apple accessories, and as such, its chargers have a very Apple-esque look. But they’ll work with any device that charges over USB-C. If you need a fast charger for your phone, for example, Satechi’s 20-watt charger ($15.60 during this sale) will do just fine!

Personally speaking, I’m a big fan of Satechi’s GaN chargers, which are incredibly portable and have multiple high-speed USB-C inputs. These are the chargers you should buy for your desk or for on-the-go work, and they’re super cheap during this sale.

Remember, use coupon code CHARGERS20 during checkout to save 20% on Satechi’s chargers. This sale ends December 5th, so now’s the time to stock up on chargers for your home or for a family member.

Satechi 100-watt USB-C PD Charger Charge your laptop at top speed with Satechi’s 100-watt USB-C PD power brick. It costs just $56 with coupon code CHARGERS20!

Satechi 3-Port 66-watt USB-C GaN Charger Need a good travel charger? Satechi’s ultra-compact 66-watt GaN charger can power three devices at once over USB-C! It’s just $44 with coupon code CHARGERS20.