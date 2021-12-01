Spotify Wrapped 2021: How to Hear Your Year In Review

Music fans rejoice—Spotify Wrapped 2021 is finally here! The end-of-year recap is available for Spotify users worldwide and includes a ton of fun new features, including a music-based card game and a free reading of your “audio aura.” Here are all the new Spotify Wrapped features, plus instructions to get Wrapped working on your device.

By the way, Spotify Wrapped can now share “Wrapped cards” on TikTok. That means you can show everyone your favorite artists of the year, whether they’re on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, or Twitter.

What’s New In Spotify Wrapped 2021?

As in previous years, Spotify Wrapped features interesting little games and quizzes to help you celebrate your year in music. Here are all the new features you can expect from Spotify Wrapped 2021.

2021: The Movie : This feature turns your top songs into the soundtrack to your movie. I won’t spoil it.

: This feature turns your top songs into the soundtrack to your movie. I won’t spoil it. Your Audio Aura : Spotify teamed up with an aura reader (I’m not joking) to provide listeners with deep insight into their listening habits. Audio aura will help you find your authentic self, according to Spotify. It’s very weird and fun.

: Spotify teamed up with an aura reader (I’m not joking) to provide listeners with deep insight into their listening habits. Audio aura will help you find your authentic self, according to Spotify. It’s very weird and fun. Playing Cards : This “two truths and a lie” quiz game forces you to guess your listening habits. You can share the results with your friends!

: This “two truths and a lie” quiz game forces you to guess your listening habits. You can share the results with your friends! 2021 Wrapped Blend: See how your music taste matches up with friends’ and build “Wrapped Blend” playlists to combine your tastes!

These features are all data-driven and highly personalized. They add a really fun layer to the Spotify Wrapped experience, and as Spotify suggests, they could give you deep insight into why you listen to certain songs or podcasts.

How to Access Your Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped is a bit fussy, just as it’s always been. A big fancy Spotify Wrapped banner should pop up when you open the latest version of Spotify on your mobile device or tablet (Android, iOS), but if it doesn’t, you’ll need to trigger the feature manually.

To manually activate Wrapped on your device, visit the Spotify Wrapped page in your mobile browser and tap one of the “download this app” buttons. These buttons will open your Spotify app, which should now present you with your 2021 Wrapped results.

Still having trouble? You may need to wait a few days for Spotify Wrapped to show up on your device. In the meantime, I suggest using Spotify as you usually would.

Bear in mind that Spotify Wrapped doesn’t work on PCs or Macs. Also, the feature is only available to Spotify users who have streamed at least 30 tracks over the past year.