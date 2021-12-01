Wyze Cam Web Viewer Finally Arrives, But It’s Not Free (Yet?)

Back in October, Wyze announced that it would finally deliver camera webview support, something owners have wanted for years, and now it’s here. The Wyze webview public beta is live for all, letting users view camera live feeds and recordings from any web browser, but it’ll cost you.

As expected, the Wyze Cam webview feature is only available on select devices with a Cam Plus subscription. However, considering most people already pay the $1.99 a month (per camera) fee for all the additional features, including unlimited video length, motion alerts, and more, getting another great option with webview makes Cam Plus even more appealing.

Users can view their Wyze Cam’s live stream and recorded videos from any web browser with the beta. We like that it’s not just a live viewer but also gives us access to any recorded videos.

If you haven’t tried out a Cam Plus subscription yet, now is probably a pretty good time to sign up. That said, it’s worth mentioning that there is a possibility of the Wyze Cam web viewer being a free feature for all in the future. The company confirmed that it’s available as a Cam Plus beta while they assess their costs, so it could be available for everyone later.

And while offering this excellent feature as a freebie is unlikely, a move like that wouldn’t be totally out of character for Wyze. They already offer some free cloud storage through Amazon’s cloud servers and are one of the most affordable camera options around.

Either way, try the Wyze Cam webview beta now, and we’ll have to wait and see if it ends up being free.