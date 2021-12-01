‘The Bard’s Tale’ Is Coming To Visually Impaired Gamers Thanks to Alexa

To original Xbox and PS2 fans, The Bard’s Tale is a legendary title full of snarky jokes, fantastic role-play elements, and killer narration from the late Tony Jay. But like most console games, The Bard’s Tale and its sequels have been practically inaccessible to blind and visually impaired gamers. That ends this month, when The Bard’s Tale Warlocks of Largefearn arrives on Amazon Alexa.

The Bard’s Tale: Warlocks of Largefearn is an audio action RPG adapted from the original game. It features four character classes with deep customization, plus companions, turn-based combat systems, and an open world environment (as opposed to the linear storyline The Bard’s Tale is best known for).

Play Video

Because The Bard’s Tale: Warlocks of Largefearn works on Echo Dot smart speakers and only features voice controls, it’s an accessible game for those who are sighted, visually impaired, or blind. This is the case for most Alexa games, of course, but The Bard’s Tale is special because it’s adapted from a well-known console and PC title.

For Echo Show smart display users, The Bard’s Tale: Warlocks of Largefearn features custom hand drawn art for characters, environments, and battles. But this art is purely supplemental and does not affect core gameplay.

Poptale tells us that The Bard’s Tale: Warlocks of Largefearn will launch on Amazon Alexa sometime in December 2021. When it’s available, you can simply say “Alexa, open The Bard’s Tale” to start playing.