Your Kid Can Get a Tesla Before You With the New Tesla Cyberquad ATV

Tesla has quietly announced an all-electric Cyberquad ATV for kids, not to be confused with the full-size adult ATV shown off back in 2019, and it’s available to buy right now. Unfortunately, this means parents who are patiently awaiting the Cybertruck are still out of luck, and your kid may get a Tesla before you.

The new Cyberquad for Kids will begin shipping in 2-4 weeks, so some buyers could get it before the holiday season, and it’ll run you $1,900. Of course, our first thought was how dangerous this could be, but it looks like Tesla kept the speed to a 10mph top speed, perfect for kids ages eight and older. Here’s a quick video released by Tesla to give parents (and kids) an idea of what to expect. Spoiler: it looks fantastic.

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk — Franz von Holzhausen (@woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

As you can see, the Tesla Cyberquad ATV for kids is certainly small, although it does resemble the full-size model teased a few years ago.

Looking at the Cyberquad product page, the electric ATV can go 5mph, 10mpg, or 5mph in reverse. And yes, there’s even a brake light LED and the same style LED lightbar used on the Cybertruck. In addition, the ATV for kids features a durable steel frame, adjustable suspension with high-quality disk brakes for safety, not to mention a soft cushioned seat.

Tesla’s Cyberquad for Kids has a range of 15-miles per charge and takes roughly 5-hours to recharge fully. The product page says it has a 150 lbs weight capacity, although we do see parents riding it in Tesla’s video above. Remember that the range will vary based on weight, speed, and terrain conditions.

I’m not a child, but I still want one. The Cyberquad for Kids is available to the lower 48 states, and you can get yours from the link below.