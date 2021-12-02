Samsung Takes on Motorola with $250 Galaxy A13 5G

Over the last year, Motorola has launched a series of devices that absolutely dominate the sub-$300 smartphone market. But Samsung wants a piece of the pie. Its latest device, called the Galaxy A13 5G, costs just $250 but features 5G connectivity, a 90Hz display, and of course, Samsung camera technology.

I have to compare this device to Motorola’s upcoming Moto G Power because, in all honesty, they’re very similar phones. They both run on a 5,000mAh battery, feature a 6.5-inch 720p display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and feature a 50MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor.

But these devices do have notable differences. The big thing is networking—while the Galaxy A13 5G offers 5G support (with sub-6 connectivity), the Moto G Power is stuck on slower 4G bands. Additionally, the Galaxy A13 runs on a faster MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, though its 5MP selfie camera is smaller than the Moto G Power’s 8MP lens.

On paper, it seems that the Galaxy A13 5G is a solid device for people who want fast networking and decent gaming capabilities at a low price. But its processor and 5G modem demand quite a bit of power, so its battery probably won’t outlast the Moto G Power (which supposedly lasts three days on a charge).

As for camera quality, let’s just say that you’ll have to wait for a review. Samsung is known for building solid smartphone cameras, but the Galaxy A13 5G occupies a different market than its other devices, so we aren’t sure how well it’ll work.

Samsung says it’ll start selling the Galaxy A13 5G at its webstore and at AT&T on December 3rd. T-Mobile will start selling the device in January of 2022. Unfortunately, the Moto G Power doesn’t launch until next year.