The First Pixel Smartwatch From Google Could Launch in 2022

After working with Samsung to develop a new, less-sucky version of Wear OS, it seems that Google is finally working on its first Pixel Watch. The device likely features a rounded, bezel-less display, the Wear OS 3 operating system, and integration with Fitbit services.

According to internal documents reviewed by Business Insider, the Google Pixel hardware group is developing this smartwatch separately from the Fitbit team. The specs are still unknown, but Insider claims that the Pixel Watch will cost more than a Fitbit and compete with flagship smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch.

As such, it should pack some high-end health and fitness sensors (like an SpO2 sensor), plus quality-of-life smartwatch features, like NFC contactless payment support, Bluetooth streaming for Spotify and other music players, and (hopefully) cellular connectivity for times when you’re away from your smartphone.

The strange and interesting thing here is Fitbit integration. We’re relieved to see that Google is still treating Fitbit and Wear OS as two separate products (combining them could ruin Fitbit), but it looks like the software side of Fitbit could turn into a service.

It’s a weird idea, but it’s not a bad idea. Fitbit has some of the most compelling fitness, sleep, and health tracking software available today, to the point that it puts most smartwatches and fitness trackers to shame. Accessing the Fitbit app on a third-party smartwatch would be awesome, especially if you don’t want to wear the same watch or fitness tracker every day.

Not to mention, Google is already bringing Fitbit integration to the Nest Hub. We could soon find ourselves in a situation where Fitbit tracking is available regardless of what hardware you use, and that’s kind of awesome—unless Google screws everything up, of course.

Our friends at Insider say the Pixel Watch should launch sometime next year. Of course, Google could change its mind and never release this product. We also have no proof that Google will call its smartwatch the “Pixel Watch,” though Insider says that some Google employees use this moniker.

Source: Insider via The Verge