This Software Turns Your Mac Into a Secondary Windows PC Display

Do you have an old iMac sitting around? Maybe you should turn it into an external display. The latest Lunda Display update lets you use a Mac or MacBook as a secondary display for your Windows PC, and shockingly, it supports 4K and 5K screens.

Luna Display is a popular product that turns PCs, Macs, and iPads into secondary displays with minimal lag or signal degradation. It’s long offered Mac-to-Mac and PC-to-PC support, but this is the first time that users can transform their Mac into a PC screen.

The new PC-to-Mac Luna Display option works over Ethernet or wireless connection. It supports 4K and 5K monitors at their full resolution, though Macs and PCs at 5K are stuck with 45Hz and 30Hz refresh rates, respectfully. (You can run both systems at 60Hz with a 4K resolution.)

Luna Display costs $120 and comes with appropriate USB-C, HDMI, or Mini DisplayPort hardware, depending on what sort of setup you need. Bear in mind that Luna Display requires (at minimum) Windows 10 Build 1809, macOS 10.11 El Capitan, or iOS 12.1.

