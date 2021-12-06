Your Chromecast Now Integrates Perfectly with Free Pluto TV

You can now access over 300 free Pluto TV channels from the Chromecast with Google TV’s integrated channel guide. Simply install Pluto TV on your device and visit the “Live” tab on your Google TV home screen to see the content alongside live channels from your other favorite services.

The Live channel guide in Google TV is arguably one of its best features. It saves you the trouble of jumping from service to service, practically turning YouTube TV, Sling TV, and now Pluto TV into a single outlet available from your home screen.

Still, the Live tab is missing important streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and Peacock. We’re not surprised that Google is taking so long to integrate these services with its channel guide, as doing so probably takes a ton of cooperation, but it’s still a bit frustrating.

Google is now rolling out Pluto TV integration for the Chromecast with Google TV’s channel guide, though it may take a few days or weeks to reach your device. If you aren’t a Pluto TV user, give it a try, it’s totally free and doesn’t require an account.

Pluto TV Watch over 300 free live TV channels through Pluto TV. It works on all platforms (including your browser) and doesn’t require an account.