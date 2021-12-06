Get a New Amazon Fire Tablet for $35 During Today’s Sale

We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas, and chances are you’re still looking for some last-minute gifts. Thankfully, Amazon is running a killer sale on its latest Fire tablets, bringing products like the Fire 7 down to just $35.

Here are all the Fire tablets discounted on Amazon. Note that these are the latest versions of each Fire tablet—you’re not buying a years-old product or anything.

Additionally, Amazon is offering a $10 discount when you buy two Fire 7 tablets and use coupon code 2SAVE10. That means you could get two solid gifts for just $60!

If you’re shopping for a child, I definitely suggest grabbing either the Fire 7 Kids or Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet. They’re technically identical to the cheaper Fire 7 tablet but include a durable case, a kid-friendly version of the Fire tablet software, a 2-year no-questions-asked warranty, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, a service full of books, audiobooks, and educational activities.

This is probably the last big Fire tablet discount of 2021, so if you’re shopping for some last-minute gifts, you’d better order some Fire tablets now!

Fire 7 tablet, 7" display, 16 GB, latest model (2019 release), Black The Amazon Fire 7 tablet features a 7-inc display, two cameras for video chats, and a 7-hour battery life. It also comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited. Buy two and save an extra $10 with coupon code "2SAVE10."

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release), Black If you want the best of the best, get Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet. It packs a larger 1080p display and a relatively powerful Octa-Core processor. Order the Fire HD 10 now and get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free.