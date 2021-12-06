Some Chromecast Owners Are Getting 6 Months of Netflix for Free

Since its October 2020 launch, Google has offered customers a Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle. This bundle costs just $40 more than the standalone streaming stick and includes six months of Netflix. But oddly enough, some people who purchased the bundle are receiving an additional six months of Netflix for free.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google is sending an additional six months of Netflix to some customers who purchased the Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle. We’re not sure if Google is just being generous or if this is a mistake, though.

Holy crap, it worked for me too. Check the activity tab of the Google Home app – $83.94 Netflix credit was waiting for me. Wonder if Netflix will revoke. "Some Chromecast with Google TV, Netflix bundle buyers accidentally get another 6 months for free" https://t.co/XlrT6G1d6d pic.twitter.com/I441PpV6Rx — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) December 6, 2021

You can check for the six-month Netflix credit in your email inbox or in the Google Home app’s Activity tab. I suggest checking both, as this deal could save you a ton of money.

At the time of writing, it looks like Google is only sending this offer to customers who purchased a Chromecast + Netflix bundle. Those who purchased the Chromecast without a bundle may not receive this offer, though I still suggest checking your inbox and Google Home app just in case.

Bear in mind that Google hasn’t commented on this offer, so we don’t know if it’s a mistake or not. Google and Netflix could revoke the offer if it was an accident.

