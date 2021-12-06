X
Some Chromecast Owners Are Getting 6 Months of Netflix for Free

Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
Chromecast with Google TV packaging
Justin Duino

Since its October 2020 launch, Google has offered customers a Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle. This bundle costs just $40 more than the standalone streaming stick and includes six months of Netflix. But oddly enough, some people who purchased the bundle are receiving an additional six months of Netflix for free.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google is sending an additional six months of Netflix to some customers who purchased the Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle. We’re not sure if Google is just being generous or if this is a mistake, though.

You can check for the six-month Netflix credit in your email inbox or in the Google Home app’s Activity tab. I suggest checking both, as this deal could save you a ton of money.

At the time of writing, it looks like Google is only sending this offer to customers who purchased a Chromecast + Netflix bundle. Those who purchased the Chromecast without a bundle may not receive this offer, though I still suggest checking your inbox and Google Home app just in case.

Bear in mind that Google hasn’t commented on this offer, so we don’t know if it’s a mistake or not. Google and Netflix could revoke the offer if it was an accident.

Source: 9to5Google via XDA Developers

