LEGO Botanical Sunflower Set Arrives, No Water Needed

Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read more...

LEGO Sunflowers
LEGO

The LEGO Botanical collection puts beautiful plants, flowers, and Bonsai trees in your house that you can’t kill. Now, LEGO is expanding its enchanting floral collection and watering the garden with its all-new LEGO Botanical Sunflower set.

The Botanical Sunflower set is short and sweet, with only 191 bricks, but it’ll also only retail for $12.99, making it one of the most affordable adult LEGO options as of late. In addition, it’s part of the botanical boosters collection, meaning you can build the Sunflowers and display them on their own or grow your garden by adding them to the Birds of Paradise LEGO set.

Builders can create a beautiful sunflower display or design a stunning mixed bouquet with the LEGO Roses, Tulips, or entire Flower Bouquet sets, all of which are sold separately.

LEGO Sunflower buildable
LEGO

The new LEGO Sunflower set comes with two flowers, 191 pieces, and features two blooms with adjustable stems and leaves. Each sunflower stands nearly 10-inches tall, too, ensuring they’ll fit great in any vase.

You’ll be able to purchase the set on January 1st, 2022, for $12.99, and it’s not available for pre-order yet. Everyone loves sunflowers, right? Grab your own early next year from the link below.

LEGO Botanical Sunflowers

Build your own bouquet with the LEGO Botanical Sunflower set for $12.99.

Shop Now

 

via The Brick Fan

