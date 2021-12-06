LEGO Botanical Sunflower Set Arrives, No Water Needed

The LEGO Botanical collection puts beautiful plants, flowers, and Bonsai trees in your house that you can’t kill. Now, LEGO is expanding its enchanting floral collection and watering the garden with its all-new LEGO Botanical Sunflower set.

The Botanical Sunflower set is short and sweet, with only 191 bricks, but it’ll also only retail for $12.99, making it one of the most affordable adult LEGO options as of late. In addition, it’s part of the botanical boosters collection, meaning you can build the Sunflowers and display them on their own or grow your garden by adding them to the Birds of Paradise LEGO set.

Builders can create a beautiful sunflower display or design a stunning mixed bouquet with the LEGO Roses, Tulips, or entire Flower Bouquet sets, all of which are sold separately.

The new LEGO Sunflower set comes with two flowers, 191 pieces, and features two blooms with adjustable stems and leaves. Each sunflower stands nearly 10-inches tall, too, ensuring they’ll fit great in any vase.

You’ll be able to purchase the set on January 1st, 2022, for $12.99, and it’s not available for pre-order yet. Everyone loves sunflowers, right? Grab your own early next year from the link below.

