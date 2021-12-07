Amazon Server Outage Takes Disney+, Alexa, and Ring Offline

If you’re having trouble with Disney+, Alexa, Roku, Tinder, or other services, you’re not alone! An Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage has sent a ton of apps and websites offline, and while Amazon says it’s identified the issue, the company is still working to resolve this issue.

Here are some websites, apps, and services that may be impacted by this outage:

The Amazon website

Alexa

Prime Video

Amazon Music

Kindle online features

Luna

Ring

Disney+

Tinder

Roku

Coinbase

Cash App

Venmo

Instacart

Robinhood

Bear in mind that AWS is one of the world’s most popular hosting platforms. Listing all the sites and services impacted by this outage would be nearly impossible. (Sites and services that aren’t even hosted on AWS could also experience some problems, as AWS holds up much of the internet.)

Here’s how Amazon explains the problem:

We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1. Customers may be able to access region-specific consoles going to https://console.aws.amazon.com/. So, to access the US-WEST-2 console, try https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/

According to Amazon’s confusing statement, its US-EAST-1 Region data center (based in Virginia) is experiencing some weird problems. As such, some AWS-hosted sites and services may still be working in your region. (Amazon’s status page shows that people are having problems across the globe, though.)

We’re not sure when Amazon will resolve this problem, but at least it’s acknowledged that something’s going on. Remember when Facebook went down in October and didn’t release a statement for several hours? That was fun.