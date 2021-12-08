Your Roku Won’t Lose YouTube After All … For Now

And just like that, the feud ends. Roku says it will keep YouTube and YouTube TV on its platform thanks to a “multi-year” agreement with Google. The YouTube app was set to leave Roku on December 9th, and YouTube TV sorta disappeared from Roku streaming sticks and smart TVs earlier this year.

The change ensures that Roku customers can continue streaming YouTube and receiving important updates for the YouTube app. It should also bring YouTube TV back to the Roku app store, unless Google decides to fully integrate YouTube TV with the main YouTube app, of course.

Effective today, we have agreed to a multi-year extension with Google for YouTube and YouTube TV. This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform. — Roku (@Roku) December 8, 2021

Congressional pressure could have something to do with this decision, but realistically, Google and Roku probably decided to halt this fight before things get unprofitable. YouTube was set to disappear from Roku on December 9th (tomorrow), and its absence would almost certainly send both Roku customers and YouTube users into a rage. (But there’s no guarantee that this fight won’t bubble back up after the “multi-year extension” ends.)

The two companies haven’t explained the terms behind this deal. It’s possible that YouTube will hold a more prominent place in Roku search results—Google’s demand for such a change is (supposedly) what set this feud in motion early in 2021. We’ll update this article with any new information as it arrives.