Hyundai Teases Ioniq 5 EV’s Impressive EPA Range Ahead of U.S. Release

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 EV has been a long time coming, and it just cleared one of the final hurdles ahead of its U.S. debut. Just as promised back during the initial unveiling, this week the company announced its electric SUV received an official EPA rating of just over 300-miles per charge on the base model.

Design-wise, the IONIQ 5 builds on Hyundai’s “45” concept EV unveiled in 2019. It’s a futuristic hatchback with a cozy interior, a moveable center console, two driver displays, ultra-fast charging, and features several power adapters to power refrigerators, microwaves, camping gear, and other appliances.

Hyundai outfitted the car with a powerful 800-volt powertrain, the fastest charging of any EV (from 10-80 percent in just 18 minutes), and even features bidirectional charging so it could even power your home during an outage.

Advertisement



And while that’s all nice, it’s the impressive EPA rating that should have potential U.S. buyers excited. Here’s what the Hyundai had to say about its U.S. rating.

“The all-new IONIQ 5, an electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) features a driving range of more than 300 miles, design inspired by Hyundai’s ’45’ EV concept, relevant technology and best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 rides on Hyundai’s exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance. IONIQ 5 is part of Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to introduce 23 BEV models and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025. IONIQ 5 goes on sale by the end of the year. When equipped with a single motor (2WD), IONIQ 5’s maximum EPA estimated driving range on a single charge is 303 miles.”

As you can see from the statement above, the company received an EPA estimated driving range of 303 miles on a single charge. Better yet, that’s for the most affordable base (rear-wheel drive) model, too, making this feat even more impressive.

It’s worth noting that the dual-motor configuration, which has more speed, power, and will have a higher starting price, received a lower EPA rating of around 256-miles. During today’s announcement, the company also confirmed all IONIQ 5 models have a top speed of 115mph, can tow nearly 2,000 lbs, and will be announcing U.S. pricing soon.

Advertisement



The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was supposed to arrive earlier this year in the United States, following a release in other regions, but now it’s on track for a “winter 2021” release as the year comes to a close.