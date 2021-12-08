The Best Chrome Extensions of 2021, According to Google

Ready to improve your browsing experience? Google just published its favorite Chrome extensions of 2021, including some extensions dedicated to productivity, shopping, and education. Whether you’re working at an office or chilling at home, these are the Chrome extensions worth trying.

Google’s Favorite Chrome Extensions of 2021

Here is the full list of Google’s favorite Chrome extensions. Most of these extensions focus on improving productivity or expanding your arsenal of learning tools, though others are dedicated to the core browsing experience and some everyday tasks.

Communicate and collaborate Loom: Capture and share video with others. Mote: Give quick feedback to others with voice notes and transcripts. Wordtune: Automatically catches typos and other mistakes while you type.

Stay Productive Forest: A productivity game that encourages you to stay away from distractions. Dark Reader: Protect your eyes and circadian rhythm while working. Tab Manager Plus: Quickly organize your insane number of tabs. Nimbus Screenshot and Screen Recorder:

Learn Virtually Kami: An interactive space for students and teachers. InsertLearning: A note-taking app that integrates with Google Classroom. Toucan: An immersive and fun way to learn a new language. Rememberry: Organizes vocab words into flashcards for quick studying.

Make (and save) some change Stylus: Build and install custom themes for sites. Rakuten: Get automatic coupons and rebates when shopping online.



Want to install all of Google’s favorite Chrome extensions? Visit the Chrome Web Store’s new Favorite of 2021 page and deck out your browser with the best extensions of 2021!