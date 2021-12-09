LEGO’s New Technic BMW M 1000 RR Is the Ultimate Mini Motorbike

Ready to ride in style? LEGO just announced its latest Technic set, the BMW M 1000 RR. This faithful recreation of the first BMW M-series bike gives fans the opportunity to own an icon of motorsports, even if it’s just at one-fifth scale. The new Technic BMW M 1000 RR set is available January 1st for $230.

LEGO managed to recreate a ton of the BMW M 1000 RR’s elements using just 1,920 bricks and pieces. Not only does this tiny motorbike offer a fully functional gearbox, but it has front and rear suspension and, of course, rotating wheels.

Customers also get a printed windshield and three swappable dashboards, plus a display card and a miniaturized racing stand. It’s amazing to see LEGO put such care and detail into a complicated-yet-iconic design, though of course, the company has successfully recreated other popular vehicles in the past.

LEGO even developed a miniature BMW R 1200 GS Adventure last year, though it’s no longer available for purchase. It seems the company will continue to collaborate with BMW, so if you want a collection of these vehicles, I suggest buying the new Technic BMW M 1000 RR and looking out for future sets.

The Technic BMW M 1000 RR is available January 1st for $230, which really isn't a bad price.

