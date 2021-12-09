Forget Amazon: Google Play Games Will Bring Android Titles to Windows 11

One of Windows 11’s defining features is its ability to run Android apps and games. But Microsoft is using Amazon to deliver these apps and games to the public, and that sucks, because Amazon’s App Store is incredibly limited. Now, it seems that Google will bring its Play Games store, along with tons of much-needed Android titles, to Windows 11.

During the 2021 Game Awards, Geoff Keighley and the Google Play team announced that Google Play Games will arrive on PCs sometime in 2022. It’s unclear whether Google Play Games will be a Windows 11 exclusive or if it will trickle down to Windows 10 users.

A statement from Greg Hartrell, Product Director of Games on Android and Google Play:

Google Play has helped billions of people find and play their favorite games across multiple platforms, including on mobile, tablets and ChromeOS. Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs. This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more. We’ll have more to share soon!

How will this benefit average gamers? Well, if you purchase a game like Stardew Valley on your Android phone, you don’t need to buy it a second time for PC. And if you own a Surface tablet, you can play good mobile games on it just as you would on an Android tablet.

Clearly, this is a huge moment for Windows and Android. It solidifies the operating systems’ relationship, and funny enough, it downplays the fact that Chromebooks have supported Android games for several years.