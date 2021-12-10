Early Christmas: Every Fitbit Is On Sale!

Whether you’re in a rush to finish your Christmas shopping or just want to prepare for a healthy New Year, this sale will put your feet to the fire. Fitbit is offering up to 33% off all its products, including its fitness trackers, premium smartwatches, and smart scales (bet you didn’t know those existed).

Here are all of Fitbit’s discounted products:

If you’re looking for the best deal here, you gotta get the Fitbit Sense. It’s Fitbit’s most powerful smartwatch, with a large full-color screen, contactless NFC payment support, and advanced health tracking features for your heart rate, stress, sleep, and blood oxygen saturation.

But if you’re just trying to track your health, exercise, and sleep on the cheap, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is your best bet. It’s just $70 during this sale but offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, notifications, and a 10-day battery life.

