GM’s Electric Chevy Silverado Will Be “Unmatched” When It Arrives… in 2023

Earlier this year, GM released a few teasers for the all-new electric Chevy Silverado E and confirmed it’ll make its formal debut on January 5th in Las Vegas. And while we still don’t know too much about this upcoming EV truck, GM just confirmed that production starts in “early 2023,” which is later than many expected.

The GMC Hummer EV will be GMC’s first all-electric pickup truck when it starts rolling off assembly lines later this month. But, unfortunately, those waiting for a more affordable EV truck from Chevy have a while to wait.

According to GM, the Silverado E was “designed from the ground up to drive circles around the competition” as the company looks to quickly become a leader in the EV space and take Tesla head-on. The Silverado E is expected to offer around 400-miles per charge, plenty of power, and tons of exclusive features. GM’s CEO Mary Barra was just quoted saying the Silverado E will be “unmatched” when you compare all it has to offer vs. the competition.

The company is confident the Silverado will be a hit due to being built from the ground up as an EV, even if it arrives later than several other electric trucks.

For those not keeping track, the Rivian R1T truck is already available, albeit with limited inventory, and Ford’s exciting new F-150 Lightning will be available sometime in mid to late 2022. Plus, we’re expecting production to kick-off on Tesla’s Cybertruck in late 2022 also, meaning Chevy will have a lot of contenders to deal with when its Silverado E finally hits the streets.

The Silverado E is expected to be a direct competitor to Ford’s F-150 Lightning, likely starting around the same $40,000 price point. However, pricing will vary, with quad motor configurations offering crab walk, 4-wheel steering, and other goodies. And that’s before we start talking about the GMC Sierra E, which will also arrive sometime in 2023.

Either way, this isn’t the best news for GM and Chevy fans. While the GMC Hummer EV will be here shortly, it’s a “super truck” that costs over $100,000. On the other hand, the Chevrolet Silverado E will be an electric truck for the mainstream crowd whenever it finally arrives sometime in 2023.