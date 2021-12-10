Microsoft Shares New Windows 11 Wallpapers with PANTONE’s Color of the Year

The now-famous Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper is available in four new flavors! Microsoft launched the new wallpapers to celebrate PANTONE’s Color of the Year 2022, a purple shade called Very Peri. Several Microsoft apps are also getting the periwinkle treatment, including Edge, Teams, and PowerPoint.

In a blog post, Microsoft explains how “every design decision” it makes is inspired by color. And this enthusiasm has only grown since the pandemic, which presented an opportunity for Microsoft to “shed” old tenancies and embrace “dynamic, personal” design.

Teaming up with PANTONE just makes sense, especially with this year’s big color. Very Peri fits in the Windows 11 design language, but it also has a dynamic and energetic feeling that Windows 11’s default themes are missing.

And Microsoft will continue to integrate PANTONE’s color of the year with its apps and operating system. Throughout the next year, Very Peri will become an Edge theme and a Microsoft Teams background. The color will also feature in four new PowerPoint themes.

You can download Microsoft’s new Very Peri wallpapers on the Microsoft Store or at the link below. If you want these wallpapers but don’t use Windows 11, I suggest waiting until someone uploads high-resolution copies. (Some low-res versions are floating around, but they look like crap.)

Microsoft PANTONE 2022 Theme Get Microsoft’s official PANTONE Color of the Year wallpapers and celebrate periwinkle for all of 2022!