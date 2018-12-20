The Best Card And Dice Game Stocking Stuffers

Not every tabletop game has to take up a huge amount of room on your game collection shelf. Some are small enough to fit into your Christmas stocking and that’s exactly what we’re looking at – perfect stocking stuffer gifts for your card and board game adoring loved one.

Given the size constraints, it makes sense that almost all of these are card games, but as any self-respecting tabletop fan knows — you can have a ton of fun with a gripping card game. There’s a little room for a couple of entertaining dice games too. In each case, they won’t break the bank, and they’ll fit snugly into your Christmas stocking more often than not.

Here are the best card and dice games for your Christmas stocking stuffer needs.

Love Letter ($12)

Love Letter sounds quite cute but it’s actually incredibly devious. Players compete to deliver a love letter to the Princess before their rivals. Sounds charming, right? It’s actually full of risky behavior and sneaky deduction. Players must deflect the letters coming from their opponents in a bid to get there faster.

It’s a quick game to play through, only taking about 15 minutes, but you and your loved one will be keen to play more than once. It’s quick to pick up, and incredibly fun too. It’s also the perfect size to slip into a stocking.

Zombie Dice ($9)

Always a popular choice for game fans and newbies alike, Zombie Dice is super simple and super portable too. Its 13 custom dice represent zombie victims and you have to throw the dice in a bid to work out whose brains you eat. A shotgun blast ends the turn and passes play over to the opposition.

Like Love Letter, it’s fast to learn and play. Sure, like with any dice game, there’s a hefty element of randomness here, but it’s a satisfying experience anyhow.

Fluxx ($12)

The beauty behind Fluxx is that it has constantly changing rules so every session is a little different from the last. Two to five players can partake for games that last between 5 and 30 minutes.

Action is simple — draw one card then play another, with the rules of what unfolds changing as you go along. With the goals changing regularly, and action cards shaking things up, it’s a vibrant experience that’s sure to entice even those who are inexplicably anti gaming. Multiple different themed versions are available but try the original and best when first starting out.

Sushi Go! ($11)

Colorful, vibrant and good for mostly all ages, Sushi Go! is also the perfect size to place in someone’s stocking. The goal here is to grab the best combination of sushi dishes as they fly by. You score points for making the most maki rolls or for collecting a full set of sashimi. You need to keep room for dessert though otherwise you’ll lose out.

It’s a simple concept that’s sure to entice sushi and game playing fans alike. It’s harmless enough that it’s perfect for family gaming too. Don’t be surprised if you feel hungry half way through.

Unstable Unicorns ($20)

A hugely successful Kickstarter campaign, Unstable Unicorns is all about building a unicorn army in a bid to betray your friends. Seriously. A strategy card game, the objective is simple — build an army of 7 unicorns to win the game. Along the way, you can use magic to increase your chances, but you can also face being the target of your friends’ derision.

Somehow along the way, it’s still really cute to look at, and a ton of fun too. It’s ideal for the unicorn lover in your life who also has a hint of evil up their sleeves.

Qwixx ($6)

A bargain of a stocking stuffer, Qwixx is a game for all the family. It’s a little simpler than some of the other games here, but it’s a great starter gift for getting kids into tabletop gaming. Each session takes about 15 minutes to play, and relies on a combination of probability, math, and strategic thinking.

Each player has a colored scoresheet and the goal is to mark off as many numbers as possible, with some specific rules limiting what’s achievable. It’s quick to learn but fun to play. Just what you need on Christmas Day morning.

Jaipur ($21)

Jaipur is a fast-paced card game for two players. A blend of tactics, risk, and a hint of luck too, players are merchants that are bidding to generate the highest profit. A mixture of cards and tokens represent one’s progress, with some shrewd selling required to succeed.

Each card is charmingly designed so it’s a really attractive looking card game, as well as compelling. There’s a reason why this is a much-loved favorite in the card game world.