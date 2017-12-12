15 Geeky Stocky Stuffers for Fans of All Sorts (All Under $15)

There’s a little geek in each of us, so why not indulge your friends’ inner geek this holiday season with these 15 bargain geeky stocking stuffers? We’ve looked at items from lanyards to socks to even shot glasses, so whatever their tastes, we’ve got you covered.

Skip the coal this year, and choose between items from all sorts of fandoms: Star Wars, Star Trek, The Legend of Zelda, Game of Thrones, Dragon Ball Z, Harry Potter, and more. Read on to find the best stocking stuffers that won’t break the bank.

1. Millennium Falcon Bottle Opener ($11)

The perfect gift for the Star Wars fan in your family is this timeless Millennium Falcon bottle opener. The iconic spaceship design is recognizable by casual and hardcore fan alike and every kitchen can stand to have an extra bottle opener or two. With a durable design that fits in the palm of your hand, you’ll be cracking open cold ones in less than 12 parsecs.

2. The Star Wars Cook Book: Wookiee Cookies and Other Galactic Recipes ($10)

Are you tired of the same old recipes from this planet and crave something out-of-this-world delicious? Well the Star Wars cookbook is perfect for any lover of intergalactic delicacies. Learn how to make Wookie Cookies at light speed with this hilarious cookbook.

3. Star Trek Spock Socks ($8)

The perfect gift for the Trekkie you know this holiday is this pair of Spock Socks. These Star Trek crew socks even have Spock Ears that stick out from the sides—just watch out for those Klingons. (No, but for real. The socks have ears. Vulcan ears. On your socks. Buy them.)

4. Star Trek Starfleet Silicone Ice Tray ($11)

Want a gift that not only chills a good cocktail but also satisfies your loved-one’s need for Star Trek paraphernalia? Get them this Starfleet Silicone Ice Cube Tray! Boldly go where no icec ube has gone before with this Christmas gift.

5. The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Triangle Keychain ($7)

The Legend of Zelda fans will immediately recognize this Triforce relic. These triangles will not only give you power, wisdom, and courage, but might even help you keep track of your keys as well. Any Zelda fans would appreciate such a powerful gift.

6. The Legend of Zelda Hylian Shield Coffee Mug ($15)

Don’t tri and force any old Zelda item onto your friends and family this Christmas—get them something they’ll enjoy. This coffee mug is sure to warm the heart of your Legend of Zelda fan this holiday season.

7. Game of Thrones Ornament ($14)

Winter is coming, so you might as well decorate your tree accordingly. This “Ho Ho Hodor” ornament is handmade out of raw maple wood. This gift is perfect for the Game of Thrones (and Hodor) fan in your family that needs some holiday cheer to stop them from thinking about how long they’ll be waiting for the next season.

8. Dragon Ball Z Lanyard ($8)

If any of your loved ones work in an office, they’re sure to have a use for a lanyard to hold their badge, keys, or ID. With this Dragon Ball Z lanyard, you can battle boredom and The Ginyu Force, even if it’s just by spicing up your work attire. With over 9000 lanyards available on the Internet, you won’t be disappointed with this set of three lanyards. And if Dragon Ball Z isn’t your thing, check out these lanyards perfect for fans of Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Rick and Morty, Avengers, and Spiderman.

9. Batman and Superman Comics Shot Glass Set ($14)

Holy Yuletide Carols, Batman! The retro Batman and Superman shot glass set is the perfect stocking stuffer for DC fans. Anyone is sure to enjoy this gift… just remember to pour heavy on the justice and light on the kryptonite.

10. Harry Potter Snitch Fidget Spinner ($9)

Fidget spinners are popular stocking stuffers, and this one is great for wannabe witches and wizards. This Golden Snitch Fidget Spinner will endlessly amuse even a muggle, and thankfully it won’t fly away on its own!

11. Rick and Morty 550 Piece Puzzle ($12)

If your giftee comes from another dimension, has an above average IQ, or is in the midst of an existential crisis, this is the stocking stuffer for them! This Rick and Morty Puzzle provides endless fun, allows you to prove your superior intelligence, and comes with zero risk of turning you into a pickle.

12. Super Mario Digital Wristwatch ($10)

“1 Up” your friends and family with this Super Mario stocking stuffer wristwatch. Princess Peach is sure to love this new fashion accessory, especially if it means your giftee will always be on time (even if they end up in the wrong castle).

13. Super Mario Pez Dispensers ($15)

Pez Dispensers are classic stocking stuffers, so what better type to get than these classic Super Mario Heroes? Mario, Donkey Kong, Princess Peach, and Yoshi are sure to liven up one (or even four!) stockings this year.

14. Doctor Who Tardis Ornament ($12)

Who needs a time machine when you can have your very own TARDIS for your Christmas tree? The perfect stocking stuffer for your Doctor Who fan will literally light up your holiday season for this year and every year to come.

15. Pokémon Ash Ketchum Baseball Cap ($10)

This iconic Ash Ketchum baseball cap will let your Pokémon fan be the very best, like no one ever was. Whether they wear this cap forwards or backwards, they’re sure to catch em’ all (Pokémon and ladies, alike).