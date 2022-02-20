The Best Tech For Managing Stress and Anxiety

No matter where you are in life, there’s bound to always be something stressing you out. Luckily, technology is always there for you, and there are some pretty sweet gadgets that can help you manage your stress and anxiety each day.

Comfort is at the heart of all relaxing technology, especially in gadgets like weighted blankets or even noise-canceling headphones. There are also preventative tools that can help us stay calm when we learn the car needs a $1000 brake job, like a calming Headspace subscription. If you want tech that’s going to soothe or distract you in hard times or help you gain more control, we’ve got you covered.

Block Everything Out: Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

These noise-canceling headphones from Sony are the best of the best right now. With Dual Noise Sensor tech, Sony’s headphones can block out any unwanted noise while you’re working or just destressing. You’ll be able to blast as much music as you need to until you’re in a better mood, thanks to the whopping 30-hour battery life these bad boys sport.

The headphones also have a Speak-to-Chat feature that automatically lowers your music volume during conversations if you want to hear people when they try to talk to you. Or, if you want to ignore everyone, you can leave that off.

Mimic Real Sunlight: TheraLite Aura Bright Light Therapy Lamp

You know how everyone and their mom seems to be deficient in Vitamin D these days? Well, that’s because many of us aren’t going outside as much as we used to, with so much of our workday and relaxation time spent in front of screens. Luckily, getting a light therapy lamp like the Theralite Aura Bright lamp mimics real sunlight and gives you that energy boost that natural sunlight would.

Of course, going outside is still (obviously) the best way to get natural sunlight and boost your mood, but if you can’t or don’t have time, this therapy lamp is a great alternative. It’s also a nice choice for those who live in an area that doesn’t get a lot of sunlight.

For Tracking Sleep and Stress: Withings Sleep Tracking Pad

If you wake up and still feel tired even though you got plenty of sleep, chances are you might not be getting effective sleep, which is imperative to your overall mood and energy levels. This sleep tracking pad from Withings goes under your mattress and tells you everything you need to know about your sleeping habits.

It tracks your heart rate, breathing patterns, snoring, and other disturbances. Then, it takes all that information, analyzes it, and presents you with a Sleep Score every day in the app (Android/iOS), so you know how effective your sleep was. If you aren’t sleeping well, the app tells you what you should do to improve your Sleep Score in the future.

Give Your Anxiety an Outlet: theFube Fidget Cube

If you haven’t heard of fidget cubes by now, well, I’m not entirely sure how. These little guys were all the rage a few years ago when they were first introduced, and they’re still super effective at relieving stress and anxiety.

A fidget cube is a perfect way to give restless hands something to focus on to help relax your mind. PILPOC’s theFube is the best fidget cube out there right now and an entertaining way to refocus and calm down. It’s even covered in silicone that’s soft to the touch and comes with its own padded travel case, so you can take it with you to have on the go.

There are silent and audible features on the fidget cube so that if you’re in a workplace or you just don’t want any auditory feedback, there’s still plenty of fidgeting to do. For example, of the side with four buttons, two are silent and two are audible. The on/off switch is also audible, but everything else (three gears, massage button, joystick, and the clicker/spinner) is silent.

For Stress-Free Sleep: Gravity Weighted Blanket

The Gravity Blanket is the perfect buy if you want a hug at a moment’s notice. Because that’s basically what this blanket is: a giant hug. The weighted blanket uses something called deep touch pressure stimulation to help relax your nervous system and calm you down.

You can use it to help you fall asleep easier or just comfort you when you get extra stressed. Luckily, it’s also not difficult to keep clean. The plush cover is machine washable, which is the part that you’ll need to wash the most. The inner weighted blanket can be handwashed and air-dried, too.

For an Even More Relaxing Sleep: Nodpod Sleep Mask

If you’ve never slept with a sleep mask on before, you don’t know what you’re missing. There’s just something about blocking out every inch of light that makes for a perfect night’s sleep. And adding comforting weight to a sleep mask, as Nodpod did, makes it even better.

Inside, there are four weighted pods that contain scent-free, machine-washable microbeads. Nodpod’s sleep mask even has a dual material design that makes one side of the mask cool and the other side warm, so you can choose whichever one is more comforting to you. (And if you like it really cold, you can even throw it in the freezer before using it!)

One of the best things about Nodpod’s sleep mask is that you can use it no matter what sleeping position you favor. It’s designed to work in all sleeping positions, including your side, back, stomach, and even sitting upright.

Manage Your Stress Easily: Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

Smartwatches are great at monitoring your physical health, like your heart and calories burned daily, and they also excel at stress monitoring. The Fitbit Sense uses an EDA Scan sensor to detect electrodermal activity in your body that, simply put, indicates your body’s stress levels. Every day, you’ll get a Stress Management Score you can view in the app (Android/iOS), and then the smartwatch can help you through mindfulness sessions to lower your stress.

There’s also a built-in skin temperature sensor that collects data every night and a few other metrics that make it easy to track and improve your sleeping patterns. And as much as we all don’t want to admit it, exercising improves your mood. Luckily, the Fitbit Sense has a built-in GPS you can use during hikes, walks, runs, or bike rides to see how far you’ve gone and to keep you on track.

Set a Calmer Mood: Smart Diffuser & Humidifier

Whether you believe in the essential oil buzz or not, aromatherapy can be incredibly soothing for some. This smart diffuser can potentially put you in a good mood with any relaxing scent of your choosing, like lavender or eucalyptus. If you want to use it as a simple diffuser, you can; or, you can take advantage of its smart features through a smartphone app.

With the app (Android/iOS), you can create regular schedules for the diffuser to run on, control its LED color and mist intensity, set timers, and more. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Home voice commands, so you can control it without ever opening the app once you learn all the available features.

It’s Not Technically a Gadget, But: A Headspace Subscription

If you’re constantly stressed or anxious or any other negative emotion, a Headspace Subscription can help immensely. With Headspace, you can learn how to meditate and clear your mind, which can prepare you to handle the worst life has to throw at you. Just like you have to prepare for a presentation if you don’t want to flop in front of everyone, you have to practice a calm mindset in stressful situations. Headspace can help you figure out how to do this.

Cost-wise, if you opt to pay monthly, it’s $12.99 per month. Or, you can pay annually for $69.99, which works out to be about $5.83 per month, saving you a bit of dough. Headspace has a ton of free content you can test out and even a few Netflix specials, so you can get a sense of how much you think you’d use the service before shelling out any money.