The Best Tech to Make You More Productive

Productivity is an elusive little guy. I don’t know about you, but I constantly hear people complain that they need to be more productive and they don’t know-how. Although there are many different ways to motivate yourself, there’s a lot of tech out there that can make it easier.

Consistently being productive is all about creating the right environment and maintaining the right mindset throughout the day. While it’s up to you to create that good mindset, we think we can help with the environment part. Here are some of the best organizational tools to help you create a peaceful work-focused environment, help you stay productive, and keep you motivated.

Block Out the Noise

One of the biggest productivity suckers is audible distractions. When you can hear your coworkers chatting, traffic sounds from outside, or your kids watching a movie at full volume, it ain’t easy to stay on task. Investing in a good pair of noise-canceling headphones or earbuds makes it easy to cancel out some of those noisy distractions (and do wonders for your productivity).

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: Noise-canceling headphones are one of the best gadgets you can buy for yourself if you want to be more productive. These headphones from Sony have active noise cancelation (ANC), so you won’t be able to hear anything but the music you’re jamming out to while you work. And if you need to be able to hear when people are trying to talk to you, Sony’s got you covered. There’s a built-in feature that you can toggle on and off in the app (Android/iOS) that automatically senses outside voices and turns down your music. As incredible as Sony’s headphones are, they’re a bit pricy; if you want a good pair of noise-canceling headphones that don’t cost as much, check out the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones.

Make Your Desk a Productivity Station

To help boost your productivity, you need to have a set area in your home where you do your work, or at least most of your work. For most people, this area is a home office or your desk. From there, all you need to do is decorate your desk with everything you need to get things done. If you’re in an office, you’re all set with your canvas; you simply have to give your area a productivity upgrade.

FLEXISPOT Standing Desk Converter: If you like the idea of a standing desk but don’t want to spend all that money on something you’re not sure you’ll like, try out this standing desk topper for your desk. This converter sits on top of your desk, with a built-in height adjustment that takes it from 4.7 inches to 19.7 inches above your desk. Plus, it ships almost fully assembled, so you don’t have to do much work; the only thing you have to do is attach the keyboard tray if you want it in your setup. If you find that you love standing while working so much, consider investing in a long-term standing desk, like this one from Vari.

Boost Your Motivation

For many of us, simply knowing what needs to be done and actually getting things done are two different beasts. Planners, unique timers, and other organizational tech make it easier to stay productive. And, by laying out what you need to do in an organized way—and sometimes even by gamifying your daily work experience—you’ll get more done.