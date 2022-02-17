The Best Chargers for Your iPhone, iPad, or Android Devices

What to Look for in a Charger

Chargers (also called charging bricks) may seem like a straightforward tech accessory, but they have a lot of features you’ll want to consider before you pick one up. Here’s what you need to look out for when choosing a charger:

If you want a faster charge, you’ll need a charging brick that can push out more power. You will notice that each of these chargers list the number of watts that they can output—this is how you measure how much power they can push out. However, more watts don’t always equal greater charging capabilities. The device you want to charge will need to accept that amount of power efficiently; otherwise, the extra wattage may not help. Ports: Consider how many devices you’ll need to charge at once. If you tend to use many devices every day (such as tablets, smartphones, wireless headphones, and a smartwatch), you may want to choose a dual-port charger. Additionally, there are multiple port types to consider. You’ll probably want to invest in a USB-C charging brick, as it’s the most common; however, there are also USB-A ports. You may even need to grab a USB-A to USB-C cable to aid device compatibility.

A charger isn’t necessarily a fashion accessory or integral part of your home decor, but it’s still something that will be plugged into an outlet at your home or work desk. Selecting a charger that fits your color scheme can help it blend in a bit. Many people also like their charging brick to match their cords, so if you bought a lightning or USB cord in a fun color, it might be nice to find a brick in a matching or complementary color. Design: Some chargers are designed to be compact and easier to store, and feature foldable plugs. This allows you to fold in the prongs when the charger is not plugged in for easier storage.

Best Overall: Anker 20W USB-C Nano Charger

Pros ✓ Compact

Compact ✓ Durable

Durable ✓ Stylish color options Cons ✗ Plug is not foldable

Anker’s USB-C Nano charger provides the best mix of power, style, and compact design. The charging brick comes in the basic white and black options along with two trendy colors: lavender grey and mint green.

The charging brick is highly compact and about 50% smaller than Apple’s 20W charger. This model features 20 watts of power, comparable to most mid-range charging bricks. 20W gives you enough power to get an efficient charge when you’re on the go. Anker’s testing showed that about 15 minutes of charging time with the Anker USB-C Nano 20W brick should allow for three hours of video streaming on an iPhone 13.

This charger is compatible with most devices, including Apple and Android smartphones and tablets. It also works with other gadgets, like laptops and select wearables.

Best Overall Anker 20W USB-C Nano Charger This highly compact charging brick offers a powerful charge and stylish color options.

Best Dual-Port Charger: Belkin BOOST CHARGE 24W Wall Charger

Pros ✓ Dual port

Dual port ✓ Plug is foldable Cons ✗ Bulky

Bulky ✗ More expensive

If you have multiple smartphones competing for the available chargers in your household, consider buying a dual-port charging brick instead of multiple single-port charging bricks. This will allow you to charge multiple phones at once without hogging all of the outlets in your home or workspace.

The Belkin Boost Charge 24W Charger features two USB ports so that you can simultaneously charge two phones. The plug is also foldable, making it easy to store and transport. The charger provides 24W charging power, slightly higher than the 20 watts offered by most basic chargers. Belkin is known to create durable and high-quality chargers, and this dual-port charger is no exception.

Best Dual Port Charging Brick Belkin BOOST CHARGE 24W Wall Charger Charge two phones at once with this robust dual-port charging brick from Belkin.

Best Budget Choice: heyday USB Wall Charger

Pros ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Fun color options Cons ✗ Lower quality

Lower quality ✗ Lower power output

If you’re on a budget or simply looking for a no-frills backup charging brick, check out the heyday USB wall charger. For a relatively low price, this charging brick will get the job done, and it comes in a variety of fun colors. If you want a stylish charging brick to bring some life to your workspace or match a colorful charging cord, heyday has you covered.

You will have to sacrifice a bit on power with this budget option, however. With an output of 12 watts, it’s notably going to lag behind many of the other charging bricks on this list. The charging brick is also less sturdy than the others on this list. If you’re someone that loses their charging bricks frequently or if you’re looking for a secondary charging brick for travel, this affordable option will be a great choice. It’s compatible with smartphones and tablets.

Best Budget heyday USB Wall Charger This affordable option is relatively durable and comes in some fun color varieties. For the price, you can’t beat it.

Best Premium Pick: Spigen 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Pros ✓ Fast charging

Fast charging ✓ Higher power

Higher power ✓ Compact

Compact ✓ Cooling technology

Cooling technology ✓ Foldable plug Cons ✗ More expensive

More expensive ✗ No color option

If you’re looking for a next-level charger and are willing to spend a bit extra, consider the Spigen 30W USB-C charging brick. With 30 watts of output, this is the most powerful charging brick on our list. If you want the fastest charge possible, investing in a more powerful charger may be worthwhile. Spigen’s 30W USB-C charging brick also has a compact design and a foldable plug proving that a powerful charging brick doesn’t have to be bulky.

Higher output charging bricks can lead to overheating, but you won’t have to worry about that with the Spigen 30W charging brick. Spigen’s advanced gallium nitride technology allows its chargers to provide more power while remaining 50 degrees cooler than silicon chargers. This charging brick is compatible with most smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even the Nintendo Switch.

Best Premium Spigen 30W USB-C Power Adapter The Spigen 30W charging brick offers a powerful and efficient charge while staying cool.

Best For Apple Users: Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Pros ✓ Sleek design

Sleek design ✓ 20W Power

20W Power ✓ Efficient charging Cons ✗ Plug is not foldable

If you own any Apple devices, you’ve probably received one of these before. The Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter comes with most iPhone or iPad purchases. It has a white minimalist design that will feel familiar to any Apple user.

While basic, Apple’s standard charging cord and power adapter brick offerings are high-quality and durable. This charging brick is designed to work with Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. However, it is compatible with any device that uses a USB-C port.