Save Big on PNY SSDs and RAM During This One-Day Sale

Hunting for new storage hardware or RAM? Amazon is running a killer one-day sale on PNY products, slashing up to 31% off NVME SSDs, RGB RAM, flash drives, and SD cards. This sale ends at 2 AM EST on February 8th, so don’t wait!
Here are the best deals available during PNY’s sale:
- PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB M.2 NVMe: $158 ($62 off)
- PNY XLR8 CS3140 2TB M.2 NVMe: $299 ($171 off)
- PNY XLR8 CS3140 4TB M.2 NVMe: $600 ($300 off)
- PNY XLR8 16GB DDR4 Gaming RAM (2x8GB): $96 ($44 off)
- PNY 512GB PRO Elite SDXC Card: $54 ($31 off)
- PNY 256GB Turbo USB 3.0 Flash Drive: $23 ($37 off)
- PNY 32GB Elite microSDHC Card (3-Pack): $15 ($3 off)
You can also check the full list of discounted PNY products at Amazon.
Overall, PNY’s XLR8 CS3140 gets the best discount during this sale. It features a 7,500 MBps read speed and 6,850 MBps write speed when paired with a PCIe Gen3 x4 (though it’ll still work in older motherboards).
The PNY SSD is also a great option for PS5 owners looking to upgrade their console’s internal storage. It fits the console’s specifications and is available with a heatsink, which you’ll need if you stick it in a PS5.
Again, this sale only lasts one day, so get in on it while you still can!
PNY XLR8 CS3140 4TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) - M280CS3140-4TB-RB
PNY's XLR8 CS3140 NVME SSD features read speeds of 7,500MBps and works with the PS5. Save a few hundred bucks on it during this sale.
PNY XLR8 Gaming 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 4400MHz (PC4-35200) CL19 1.45V RGB Dual Rank Desktop (DIMM) Memory – MD16GK2D4440019XRGB
PNY's XLR8 DDR4 gaming RAM features 4,400 MHz speeds and customizable lighting connects using supported software.
Source: Engadget