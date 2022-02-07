Save Big on PNY SSDs and RAM During This One-Day Sale

X
The PNY XLR8 CS3140 NVME SSD
PNY

Hunting for new storage hardware or RAM? Amazon is running a killer one-day sale on PNY products, slashing up to 31% off NVME SSDs, RGB RAM, flash drives, and SD cards. This sale ends at 2 AM EST on February 8th, so don’t wait!

Here are the best deals available during PNY’s sale:

You can also check the full list of discounted PNY products at Amazon.

Overall, PNY’s XLR8 CS3140 gets the best discount during this sale. It features a 7,500 MBps read speed and 6,850 MBps write speed when paired with a PCIe Gen3 x4 (though it’ll still work in older motherboards).

The PNY SSD is also a great option for PS5 owners looking to upgrade their console’s internal storage. It fits the console’s specifications and is available with a heatsink, which you’ll need if you stick it in a PS5.

Again, this sale only lasts one day, so get in on it while you still can!

PNY XLR8 CS3140 4TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) - M280CS3140-4TB-RB

PNY's XLR8 CS3140 NVME SSD features read speeds of 7,500MBps and works with the PS5. Save a few hundred bucks on it during this sale.

Amazon

$749.99
$899.99 Save 17%

PNY XLR8 Gaming 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 4400MHz (PC4-35200) CL19 1.45V RGB Dual Rank Desktop (DIMM) Memory – MD16GK2D4440019XRGB

PNY's XLR8 DDR4 gaming RAM features 4,400 MHz speeds and customizable lighting connects using supported software.

Amazon

$139.99

Source: Engadget

