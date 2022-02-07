Save Big on PNY SSDs and RAM During This One-Day Sale

Hunting for new storage hardware or RAM? Amazon is running a killer one-day sale on PNY products, slashing up to 31% off NVME SSDs, RGB RAM, flash drives, and SD cards. This sale ends at 2 AM EST on February 8th, so don’t wait!

Here are the best deals available during PNY’s sale:

You can also check the full list of discounted PNY products at Amazon.

Overall, PNY’s XLR8 CS3140 gets the best discount during this sale. It features a 7,500 MBps read speed and 6,850 MBps write speed when paired with a PCIe Gen3 x4 (though it’ll still work in older motherboards).

The PNY SSD is also a great option for PS5 owners looking to upgrade their console’s internal storage. It fits the console’s specifications and is available with a heatsink, which you’ll need if you stick it in a PS5.

Again, this sale only lasts one day, so get in on it while you still can!

