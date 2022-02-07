Woah, Google Actually Released a Pixel 6 Update On Time

Despite its popularity, the Pixel 6 has been plagued by bugs since its launch. Google has been slow to resolve the phone’s many problems, and even delayed its important December update by a full month. But finally, Google has released a Pixel 6 update on schedule.

Google says it’s now rolling out the February update to all Pixel devices running Android 12. The oldest devices to receive this update will be the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

According to Google, this update resolves several Pixel 6 bugs, including one that crashed the phone when the camera was in use and another that made certain Bluetooth devices and codecs unreliable. Additionally, the February update fixes wonky keyboard behavior on all Pixel devices (the keyboard should no longer obscure text fields while typing) and a mobile networking bug on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5.

We have provided the monthly software update for February 2022. All supported Pixel devices running Android 12 will receive these software updates starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their device. We encourage you to check your Android version and update to receive the latest software.

Google also goes on to say that you can read details about the February update in its Security Bulletin. Though at the time of writing, the Security Bulletin contains no information on the update.

You can check your Pixel’s Android version under the About Phone panel in Settings. Here are the firmware versions you should see if your device successfully installs the February update:

Pixel 3a (XL) : SQ1A.220205.002

: SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 4 (XL) : SQ1A.220205.002

: SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 4a : SQ1A.220205.002

: SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 4a (5G) : SQ1A.220205.002

: SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 5 : SQ1A.220205.002

: SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 5a (5G) : SQ1A.220205.002

: SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 6 : SQ1D.220205.003

: SQ1D.220205.003 Pixel 6 Pro: SQ1D.220205.003

Your Pixel device should tell you when an update is available. If you want the February update today, though, you can manually install the Factory Image or Full OTA Image. I suggest using the Full OTA Image, as it works without formatting your device or unlocking its bootloader.