These 8 Rubik’s Cube Designs Are Way Cooler Than the Original

The traditional 3×3 Rubik’s Cube design is the standard for good reason! But if you have mastered the algorithmic ways of that puzzle and are wanting a cube that’s more challenging, we think you’ll like these other clever designs.

Some of these cubes are genuinely formidable, and worthy upgrades for those who love a good puzzle. Others offer up a gorgeous stylish design that’ll look cool on your desk or bookshelf in addition to giving you a challenge. Heck, we even included a couple of options here that are more beginner-friendly, including one that can even teach you how to solve these cubes. No matter which one (or three) you end up choosing, we’re sure you won’t be able to wait to get your hands on a new version of the iconic 80s game.

It’s worth noting that the general name for all of these is “cubes” (or “speed cubes”), even though some of them are other shapes, like tetrahedrons or dodecahedrons. Far be it for us to tell you how to throw around geometrical terms (we don’t judge), but just be aware that “cube” is the standardized term used for these puzzles and “cubelet” is the name for the individual blocks the cube is composed of, regardless of their geometry.

Learn How to Play: GoCube Bluetooth 3×3 Cube

Let’s start out simple with the GoCube. It’s a thoughtful modernization of the iconic puzzle game, and it’s a fun pick for cubers of all ages and skill levels. And while it looks like a standard speed cube, it’s a million times cooler.

Why? Because it has built-in Bluetooth and connects to a companion mobile app (Android/iOS). Together, the two can actually teach you how to solve speed cubes through interactive tutorials. It’s the perfect way to finally learn how speed cubes and their algorithms work, especially if text and video tutorials haven’t worked for you in the past.

The GoCube and its app also allow you to solve mini-games and missions, and even test your skills in real-time against other GoCube enthusiasts at your same skill level. Heck, it even saves all of your statistics, so you can watch your progress as you continue to tinker with it.

Wow, This is Insane: Megaminx Dodecahedron 3×3 Cube

If you’re too cool for school (and the traditional 3×3 cube), try the 3×3 Megaminx Dodecahedron Speed Cube. It has 12 faces instead of the standard six, which also means it’s an even greater challenge to your patience, creativity, and mental skill. The Megaminx cube is the perfect upgrade for anyone who has already mastered the original Rubik’s Cube.

Hey, This One’s Shiny: Mirror Asymmetrical 3×3 Cube

The Mirror Asymmetrical Speed Cube is a model with a fun twist on the traditional cube, and we think it looks a little cooler, too. It’s still a 3×3 cube and it ditches the colorful stickers for an aesthetically pleasing silver mirror finish. Instead, each row of cubelets on any given face are different sizes.

As you move and twist the cube, it’ll continue to produce cool, almost sculpture-like designs. The challenge of this model, then, is to realign the different cubelets back to the original cube design. And as a bonus, it’ll certainly look much cooler sitting on your desk while you’re in the middle of solving it compared to the standard speed cube!

It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s a: Flying Saucer Speed Cube

The Flying Saucer Speed Cube might be the biggest on our list here, but it’ll most likely be the most difficult to solve. The UFO cube measures about 3.1 x 3.1 x 2.2 inches, so it can easily and comfortably fit in the palms of your hands while you solve it.

Between its unique design and the unusual shape of its cubelets, I’m certain this particular cube will be plenty challenging and a better fit for experienced cubers. Heck, even the company that makes it says, “this will break your brain for a while—keep playing with it a don’t give up.” You’ll need to bring your A-game for this cube!

Hardcore Mode: CuberSpeed 9×9 Cube

There are two types of people in the world: those who run screaming when they see the 9×9 cube from CuberSpeed, and those who say “challenge accepted.” If you’re in the latter group, we triple dog dare you to buy this and solve it.

This cube has six faces and works just like the standard speed cube. The only difference is that there are more cubelets to spin and solve. Despite this, the cube maintains roughly the same measurements as its traditional counterpart, so it won’t be too heavy or unwieldy in your hands. It also uses high-end stickers that are tightly attached to the cube so you shouldn’t have to worry about them peeling over time.

Is This Modern Art?: CuberSpeed Axis V2 3×3 Cube

Prefer a bit of abstract art mixed in with your puzzle games? So do we, which is why we couldn’t leave the Axis V2 Black Magic 3×3 Cube off our list. Although it’s the same overall cube-y shape we’ve come to know and love, this one (nicknamed the Black Magic cube) is known as a shape-mod cube. It’s a super pick if you’re looking for a model with a challenging (and visually stunning) design.

It is technically a 3×3 cube and has a robust internal mechanism to match the cool design of its cubelets. It also sports super-smooth movements and uses the standard color scheme. So whether you can actually solve this cube (wow), or you just want to jumble it up and display it on your bookshelf (we wouldn’t blame you), the Black Magic cube is a stunning choice.

Ooh, Fancy: Roxenda Pyramid Speed Cube

Everyone knows pyramids are the coolest shape, so obviously, this 3×3 pyramid speed “cube” has to be the most awesome pick on our list. This model is made with recycled non-toxic ABS plastic, and it comes pre-lubricated and tensioned for easy turns and stability. It also has painted surfaces instead of stickers, which should help it last longer. The pyramid’s unique design makes it a fun alternative to the traditional cube and it’s a little easier for beginners as well.

Baby Steps: D-FantiX 2×2 Speed Cube

Feeling overwhelmed by some of the other options on this list? Don’t be! The simpler 2×2 Speed Cube from D-FantiX is a less daunting starting place. It still has the same number of faces as the traditional 3×3 cube but fewer blocks to line up. The cube also ditches stickers and features a frosted surface with a bright color scheme that’s easier to distinguish (and it’ll last longer, as stickers can fade). It even offers adjustable tension and is pre-lubricated and tensioned for smoother operation.