Google’s Dinosaur Game Arrives on Your Android Home Screen

Rolling out now, the latest version of Chrome for Android features a ton of flashy new widgets, including a playable Dinosaur Game widget. Google is also pushing a Chrome desktop update with new Chrome Actions and a “Journeys” tool that keep track of research without bookmarking a ton of pages or leaving tabs open.

The new Chrome widgets for Android let you quickly access Search, Lens, and new Incognito tabs at the press of a button. You can even use the Dinosaur Game widget to play Google’s greatest time-waster from your home screen, even if you’re online.

To add Chrome widgets to your Android home screen, long press the Chrome app and select “widgets” from the pop-up menu.

The Chrome desktop browser’s new features are a bit more useful (but less exciting) than the Dinosaur Game widget. First, there’s Journeys, a page tool that automatically keeps track of any topic you research. Journeys lets you revisit pages and Google Search results related to your research, and may even suggest some data to help you out. (This data isn’t saved to your Google account and can be deleted at any time.)

If you were to research a vacation to Yosemite, for example, the Journeys page would show you items that you’ve searched for, such as “the best days to hike in Yosemite.” It could also show you map, travel, and airline data. You can find Journeys in your History page after updating Chrome, though the tool will also pop up under the Search Bar if Google catches you searching for something you’ve previously researched.

Chrome Actions also get some improvements in the new update. The feature, which lets you perform quick actions like “Clear Browsing Data” from your address bar, now offers shortcuts to “Manage Accessibility Settings,” “Customize Chrome,” “Share This Tab,” and more. Google Chrome will automatically suggest Chrome Actions if it thinks you could benefit from the feature.

The Chrome desktop update is rolling out now. Like the Android update, it may take a few days to reach your device.