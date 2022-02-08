X
Popular Searches
News

Samsung Unpacked 2022: How to Watch the Galaxy S22 Announcement

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Writer

Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 banner.
Samsung

Samsung will stream its 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9th. We expect the company to launch its Galaxy S22 smartphones and Galaxy Tab S8 devices during the live event, along with what company president TM Roh calls “the most noteworthy S series device ever created,” likely the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Unpacked livestream airs at 10 AM ET (7 AM PT) and will be available from the Samsung website and YouTube. Notably, the event will also be available in VR through the Decentraland platform, where viewers can hang out in a virtual recreation of Samsung’s NYC store location (the recreation is called 837X, for some reason).

Again, we expect Samsung to launch its Galaxy S22 series phones during this Unpacked event. Leaks indicate that the phones will offer incremental updates over last year’s models, though they will feature slightly new designs and the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (or in some regions, the Exynos 2200, which is the first chip with AMD graphics and ray-tracing).

Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything We Know so Far
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy S22: Everything We Know so Far

Customers will probably be most interested in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which we expect to be a Galaxy Note replacement. Leaks show that this phone probably has a large 6.8-inch display, an integrated S Pen slot, and 45-watt charging. It may also ditch the camera hump that we saw with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

If you’re reading this before the Unpacked event, now’s your last chance to reserve a pre-order for a new Galaxy phone or tablet. Your reservation will win you a $50 in-store credit.

Source: Samsung

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.