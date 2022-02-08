Twitter often pads your feed with “suggested tweets” from accounts you don’t follow. While the Twitter algorithm may think that you’re interested in these tweets, they’re usually just annoying and uninteresting. Thankfully, a quick and easy trick will keep the suggested tweets from ever bugging you again.

As shared by Samantha Wallschlaeger, muting the keywords that Twitter uses for suggested content (such as “suggest_activity_tweet”) will eliminate the unnecessary posts from your timeline. This is an old trick that’s worked reliably for years, though it won’t keep promoted posts off your feed.

It suddenly occurred to me that not everyone might know this. If you add these to your muted words, all that "suggested tweet" crap magically disappears from your feed! pic.twitter.com/IWrBwaJcX1 — Samantha Wallschlaeger (@StillNotSam) February 6, 2022

Here are all the keywords you need to mute on Twitter:

suggest_activity_tweet

suggest_pyle_tweet

suggest_ranked_timeline_tweet

suggest_recap

suggest_recycled_tweet

suggest_recycled_tweet_inline

suggest_who_to_follow

To mute keywords on Twitter, simply press the “more” button on the Twitter website, select “Settings and Privacy,” head to the “Privacy and Safety” tab, and select “Mute and Block.” You can then choose which words you want to mute.

If you’re on a mobile device, click your profile photo in the top left corner and follow the previously mentioned steps. Bear in mind that this process may be different if you use a third-party app like TweetDeck.