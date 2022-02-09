X
Popular Searches
News

It’s Time to Replace Your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL Smartphone

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Pixel 3 phone
Cory Gunther

Google just released its February update for Pixel devices, focusing mainly on the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. And while the release notes didn’t mention the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL specifically, it’s also getting an update this week, which will be its last security update.

After three years of security patches and several major Android OS updates, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are officially no longer supported by Google. They will not receive the Android 12L or Android 13 update or any new security patches. If you own a Pixel 3 or 3 XL, you should start shopping for a new phone.

Both devices received the last major Android 12 update at the end of 2021 and haven’t received any November, December, or January security patches. However, in February, Google released the last update for the aging Pixel 3.

This release should include all the changes and security updates newer Pixels received over the last several months. And while the “security updates” section in settings still says October, according to several Reddit users, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are officially caught up to February, and this is the end of the line.

The 6 Best Android Smartphones of 2022
RELATEDThe 6 Best Android Smartphones of 2022

We highly doubt Google will release any surprise updates for the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, making them vulnerable to attacks moving forward. Enthusiasts will likely release several unofficial ROMs to extend the life of these devices and even bring Android 13 to the aging phones. Still, most customers should probably start considering which phone to get next.

It’s a shame to see these devices reach the end of their life, as they were an early high-point for Google’s Pixel series. Well, aside from the notoriously huge notch in the display. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL had class-leading cameras, vastly improved screens over the previous generation, a fancy design, and plenty to offer.

The 6 Best Android Smartphones of 2022

Best Overall
Samsung Galaxy S21+
Amazon

$730.49
$1049.99 Save 30%
Best Midrange
Google Pixel 6
Shop Now
Best Budget
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Shop Now
Best Premium
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Amazon

$1199.99
 
Best Small
Google Pixel 4a
Shop Now
Best Foldable
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.