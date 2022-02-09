It’s Time to Replace Your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL Smartphone

Google just released its February update for Pixel devices, focusing mainly on the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. And while the release notes didn’t mention the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL specifically, it’s also getting an update this week, which will be its last security update.

After three years of security patches and several major Android OS updates, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are officially no longer supported by Google. They will not receive the Android 12L or Android 13 update or any new security patches. If you own a Pixel 3 or 3 XL, you should start shopping for a new phone.

Both devices received the last major Android 12 update at the end of 2021 and haven’t received any November, December, or January security patches. However, in February, Google released the last update for the aging Pixel 3.

This release should include all the changes and security updates newer Pixels received over the last several months. And while the “security updates” section in settings still says October, according to several Reddit users, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are officially caught up to February, and this is the end of the line.

We highly doubt Google will release any surprise updates for the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, making them vulnerable to attacks moving forward. Enthusiasts will likely release several unofficial ROMs to extend the life of these devices and even bring Android 13 to the aging phones. Still, most customers should probably start considering which phone to get next.

It’s a shame to see these devices reach the end of their life, as they were an early high-point for Google’s Pixel series. Well, aside from the notoriously huge notch in the display. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL had class-leading cameras, vastly improved screens over the previous generation, a fancy design, and plenty to offer.