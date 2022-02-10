AT&T’s New 100MBps Internet Plan Is Free for Some Customers

The Access from AT&T program, which provides free and affordable internet to low-income homes, now supports maximum speeds up to 100MBps. New and existing customers who qualify for free internet may be upgraded to 100MBps speeds for free, and AT&T will not enforce data caps on Access plans with speeds of 11MBps or greater.

AT&T offers free internet to customers enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program (or ACP). That said, you can also join Access for as low as $5 a month if you’re currently enrolled in SNAP or a similar program.

Here are some situations that make you eligible for Access From AT&T. Bear in mind that you only get free internet if you’re enrolled in ACP.

The ACP Program : Meet the income requirements set by the FCC and join the ACP program.

: Meet the income requirements set by the FCC and join the ACP program. SNAP : You’re currently enrolled in SNAP.

: You’re currently enrolled in SNAP. School Program : You’re in the National School Lunch Program or the Head Start program.

: You’re in the National School Lunch Program or the Head Start program. SSI (CA Only ): You’re a California resident with Supplemental Security Income.

): You’re a California resident with Supplemental Security Income. Household Income: Your household income is 200% below federal poverty guidelines. This is also the requirement for joining ACP, which gives you $100 toward a laptop when you sign up, so I suggest going down the ACP route instead.

Once you fit these requirements, you can join Access from AT&T to get internet speeds starting at $5 (or for free with ACP). AT&T doesn’t charge setup fees for Access customers and doesn’t enforce data caps on plans with speeds of 11MBps or greater.

Bear in mind that this program is only available in select regions. And even if AT&T offers the Access program in your area, you may not get the top 100MBps speeds.