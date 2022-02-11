Alienware’s Thinnest Laptop Just Got More Compact

Last year, Alienware launched the x15 and x17, its thinnest laptops to date. But the ultra-thin “Alienware x” family has a new member, and it’s even smaller than its siblings—it’s time to meet the Alienware x14.

As its name implies, the Alienware x14 is a gaming laptop with a 14-inch display. Like the x15 and x17, it uses a special hinge to limit its thickness. But while the x15 is 0.65 inches thick when closed, the new x14 is just 0.57 inches thick.

But size isn’t everything! The Alienware x14 packs some pretty neat specs; its 1080p screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, it runs on a current-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and its most expensive configuration features an RTX 3060 GPU. You can also get up to 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM. (Notably, even the cheapest x14 model comes with 16GB of RAM.)

And like the x15 and x17, Alienware’s new x14 laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI jack, a USB-A port, and of course, a microSD slot. It also supports Dolby Atmos and comes with Windows 11.

The Alienware x14 is available today, starting at $1,750. It’s a neat addition to the Alienware lineup, though I should point out that the price isn’t great unless you specifically want an ultra-thin gaming machine. Chunkier gaming laptops offer similar (or better) specs at a more reasonable price.