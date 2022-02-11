Microsoft’s Xbox Mini Fridge Is Now Available for $100

Finding a next-gen console is practically impossible these days. So, maybe you should settle for a mini fridge. Microsoft finally launched its official Xbox Mini Fridge, a large replica of the Xbox Series X with incredible thermal performance.

We’re surprised that the Xbox Mini Fridge only costs $100. Not only is it decked out with Xbox insignia, but it features green LEDs and a functional USB charging port. Clearly, this is a wonderful little addition to any game room, though it only holds a dozen 12oz soda or beer cans.

Microsoft first announced the Xbox Mini Fridge during E3 2021. The fridge was scheduled for a holiday release but got delayed until February of 2022.

The Xbox Mini Fridge is available today at Target. I suggest ordering it now, as it may go out of stock soon. Hey, if a significant other keeps asking for an Xbox Series X, maybe this fridge could make a good Valentine’s day gag.