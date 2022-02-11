New LEGO Jurassic Park Sets Include The Infamous T-Rex Scene

LEGO has unveiled two new Jurassic World Dominion sets to celebrate the launch of the third installment in the movie franchise reboot. The company will also release a LEGO set depicting the infamous T-Rex breakout scene, complete with a Jeff Goldblum Minifigure and more.

For those unaware, the new Jurassic World Dominion movie comes out on June 10th, 2022, and features many iconic characters from the original films working alongside Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). LEGO and Jurassic Park fans alike will love the three new LEGO sets available now for pre-order.

While all three new LEGO sets look great, the classic T-Rex scene from the original movie is the highlight here.

The LEGO Jurassic Park T-rex breakout set is $99.99 and is absolutely the build worth buying. It features the infamous T-rex scene, complete with an upside-down Ford Explorer and all the iconic characters. In addition, builders can assemble the broken fence, muddy dirt road, and more in a 1212-piece brick set measuring 23-inches long.

With a posable T-rex, you can recreate the drama-filled scene with a crushed and flipped-over Ford Explorer and a second vehicle to fill with Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Tim Murphy, and Lex Murphy minifigures. Fans will also love the small accessories to complete the scene, including buildable night-vision goggles, a glass full of water (watch for ripples), a flare, and of course, the broken electric fence.

All three sets, including the T-Rex Breakout scene, are available now to order from the links below and ship on April 17th.

LEGO Jurassic Park T-Rex Breakout Relive the epic Jurassic Park movie scene that started it all for just $99.

Additionally, the company announced two more LEGO sets for the latest movie, Jurassic World Dominion. These two are designed for kids but still manage to showcase the thrilling film to perfection. First up is the LEGO Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport set for $39.99. For ages 7+, this kit features 254 bricks, two dinosaurs, an offroad vehicle that looks like a Toyota FJ Cruiser, three minifigures, and the entire dinosaur transport vehicle.

Then, a third LEGO Triceratops Pickup Truck Ambush set for $39.99 recreates an intense scene from the upcoming movie. This 210-piece set includes an offroad truck with a break-off front end that is easy to rebuild after being bashed by the attacking Triceratops dinosaur. Kids will also love the escape 4×4 buggy once the truck gets smashed, a tranquilizer, and four minifigurines, including two security guards for “protection.”

Like the other LEGO builds above, the Triceratops Ambush set is available today for pre-order and ships starting April 17th.