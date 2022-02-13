You’ll Fall in Love with These HyperX Valentine’s Day Tech Deals

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be a grand gesture and all stressful. Sometimes, it’s the little things that count, like a new Xbox gaming headset. Those looking for last-minute deals will want to check out HyperX’s Valentine’s Day sale, where you can get your gamer a discount on the hottest HyperX headphones, mousepads, accessories, and more.

Nothing says romance like the gift of gaming and chocolate, right? HyperX announced a slew of deals to celebrate the holiday, with most of them starting on February 13th and running through the 19th.

Gamers can save several bucks on items like the HyperX CloudX Flight Xbox gaming headset for $50 off. The HyperX Fury S “XL” mousepad is down to just $14.99, and much more. You’ll be able to find deals on dozens of HyperX products at participating stores, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Staples, Micro Center, and more. While the list of deals is long, the ones detailed in this post are some of our favorites.

PC gaming fans can also find deals on the Cloud II headset and mic for $69.99 instead of the regular $100 price tag. Or, those looking for wireless gaming headsets can snag the HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless for just $119 instead of $160. It features a 7.1 surround sound mode, wireless gameplay, and is perfect for PC gaming.

HyperX also offers savings on the Alloy Core RGB keyboard, Pulsefire Core mouse, HyperX Pudding keycaps, and the Fury S speed edition mouse pad. Again, these deals all go live starting February 13th and run until February 19th.