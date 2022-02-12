How to Play the Upcoming ‘Wii Sports’ Sequel a Few Months Early

Sixteen years after its release, Wii Sports is still the fourth best-selling game of all time. We’re long overdue for a modern sequel, and Nintendo knows it. That’s why the new Nintendo Switch Sports launches on April 29th. (And Switch Online customers can access the game a few months early!)

Nintendo announced Switch Sports during its February 2022 Direct event, along with titles like Mario Strikers: Battle League and Splatoon 3. Like the original Wii Sports, Nintendo’s new Switch Sports features motion controls, Mii integration, and of course, bowling.

Notably, Switch Sports looks a lot like Wii Sports Resort (the first Wii Sports sequel), with island theming, leaderboards, and other perks. It also includes new games like badminton, volleyball, and fencing (a carryover from Resort), but seems to ditch boxing, golf, and baseball. (Fans speculate that these games will arrive in an update, which makes sense)

Nintendo also includes a leg strap with Switch Sports for a new soccer game. It’s unclear whether this strap is only for soccer or if it will find more use in the future.

You can pre-order Switch Sports now to get the game on April 29th. But if you’re a Switch Online customer, you can actually try it a bit earlier. Starting February 15th, you can press the Switch Online tab on your console’s home screen to sign up for the Switch Sports Online Play Test, a public demo that runs from February 18th to the 20th.