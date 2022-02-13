‘Chrono Cross’ Remaster Comes With One of the Rarest Games of All Time

Of all the announcements made during Nintendo’s Direct event, a Chrono Cross remaster was the least expected. But here we are—Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Edition is coming to all modern consoles, with updated graphics, an enhanced soundtrack, and a bonus game that originally launched on Nintendo’s Satellaview platform.

The Satellaview was a satellite modem only available for the Super Famicom in Japan. It was a weird peripheral that could download exclusive games over the air, including a “live” Zelda game that’s now considered lost media.

One of these Satellaview games, called Radical Dreamers, was a side story to the original Chrono Trigger. It also served as the inspiration for Chrono Cross, though many people both inside and outside of Japan have never played the elusive title.

Unlike other titles in the Chrono Trigger series, Radical Dreamers is a fully text-based RPG. But those who have played it describe it as an immersive experience, citing the writing, music, and world-building.

Square Enix tried to slip Radical Dreamers in several Chrono Trigger releases, including the PlayStation port. But writer and director Masato Kato repeatedly shot down the idea, as he wasn’t fully satisfied with the game. Up until now, emulation provided the only way to play Radical Dreamers, as the satellite-based game never launched on a cartridge or disk. (And if you don’t speak Japanese, you have to play a fan translation.)

You can read more about Radical Dreamers at the Chronopedia. And while Square Enix hasn’t set a date for its Chrono Cross remaster release, you can pre-order the title for Switch, PC, or Xbox at the company’s website. (A PS4 pre-order will open soon, according to Square Enix.)