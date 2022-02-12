Oops, Apple May Have Leaked Its New Music App on Android

The leaks will always get ya! A new leak from the latest Android Apple Music beta update uncovered a data string that references the potential name for Apple’s upcoming standalone classical music service. That’s pretty exciting news for classical music fans.

Apple purchased Primephonic, another classical music streaming service, back in 2021. In doing so, the company also promised its listeners that a new music experience dedicated to the genre was forthcoming. Apple promised it would bring popular features from that service—like playlists and exclusive tracks, along with Primephonic’s entire music library—to its new app.

The string was uncovered by 9to5Google and revealed in an “APK Insight” post. Their team dug through the files and found references to “Apple Classical,” which we can only assume is this new service. It’s always possible that Apple could change that name before the final product is officially launched, but “Apple Classical” seems in line with Apple Music.

Classical music is a different beast than non-Classical music, which is why its nice to see a few services dedicated to it. Where “regular” music is easy to categorize—by the band/artist, album name, and genre—Classical music doesn’t totally work like that, and features a lot of additional track information. Plus, there are thousands (if not millions) of recorded performances for each composer and individual composition, so it’s much more difficult to organize.

Dedicated services provide more robust search capacities that are better suited to handle complicated track names and the other quirks this type of music is filled with. And while you can listen to your favorite classical tracks on standard streaming music services, like Tidal or YouTube Music, it’s easier on one of these dedicated services. So, naturally, we are totally excited to see how “Apple Classical” stands up to Primephonic.