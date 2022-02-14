Nearly every day, Google changes its logo to celebrate a holiday, birthday, tradition, or event. These “Google Doodles” often double as interactive games, and Google didn’t slack for Valentine’s Day. Its latest Doodle minigame lets you reunite two lovelorn hamsters across a narrow maze.

You can play the Valentine’s Day Doodle by clicking the logo at the top of Google Search. Or, if you’re reading this after Valentine’s Day, you can simply visit the Doodle’s permanent page at the Google Doodle archive.

Speaking of the Doodle archive, did you know that you can see all the Valentine’s Day Doodles of years past? Just visit the Doodle archive and search for “Valentine’s Day” to see a 20-year history of Google’s most loving Doodles.

Want to see more Google Doodles? Visit the Doodle archive and look through every Google logo ever produced. You can even play the classic Pac-Man Doodle—you know, the one that everyone got addicted to in 2010.